Golestan Palace’s library equipped with advanced fire protection system

TEHRAN – The manuscript library and album house of the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace has been equipped with a state-of-the-art automatic fire detection and suppression system using FM-200 gas.

Afrin Emami who presides over the UNESCO site on Sunday stated that last year a specialized project was launched to equip the manuscript library with this advanced fire protection system under the direct supervision of Tehran Fire Department.

The system has received the first official certification from the Fire Department for the use of FM-200 gas-based automatic fire detection and suppression in a manuscript repository.

Emami further explained that, due to the critical importance of preventive protection for historical artifacts and past experiences with emergencies, the album house, housing a valuable collection of rare and historical documents—has also been equipped with the same fire safety system, making it the second section of the complex to benefit from these measures.

Golestan Palace, located in the historic center of Tehran, is one of the oldest palace complexes in the Iranian capital, originally constructed during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736). The palace’s most distinctive features date from the 19th century when it served as the royal residence of the Qajar dynasty (1789–1925). Today, the complex includes eight main palace buildings, mainly used as museums, surrounded by gardens and outer walls

AM