Panel of Haft-Rang Gol-o Morgh tilework unveiled at Shiraz Expo

TEHRAN – A panel of Haft-Rang Gol-o Morgh tilework, showcasing the unique artistic heritage of Shiraz, was officially unveiled at the Shiraz Expo 2025, which runs from October 12 to 15 at the permanent International Exhibition Center in the southern Iranian city.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Hojjatollah Ayyoubi, who is a senior advisor to the tourism minister, and presides over the international office of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, along with Behzad Moridi, director-general of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts of Fars province, and a number of local artisans.

The artwork reflects the distinctive Shiraz school of tilework, emphasizing the iconic Gol-o Morgh (Flower and Bird) motif, a traditional Persian painting style where the flower represents the beloved and the bird the lover. The design incorporates perspective lines and spiral twists, with delicately elongated birds rendered in a limited yet innovative palette of gold, silver, and lapis lazuli.

According to sources, this novel use of colors is a world first and symbolizes the creativity and authenticity of Shiraz’s tile-making art.

Haft-Rang (seven-colored) tilework, a historic Persian technique dating back to the Ilkhanate era, is renowned for its intricate glazing methods that keep colors distinct through special ink lines. While traditionally featuring seven colors, Shiraz tiles are noted for their superior glaze quality and unique chemical composition, distinguishing them from other regional styles.

The Shiraz Expo 2025 is aimed to highlight the economic, industrial, cultural, and technological capabilities of Fars province. Hosting over 500 booths across 20,000 square meters, the four-day event features manufacturing, technology, handicrafts, investment projects, and agricultural products.

