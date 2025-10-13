Europe in a strategic dilemma, Iran in a position of initiative

TEHRAN - Sobh-e-No examined a joint statement by three European countries of Britain, France and Germany calling for the resumption of the stalled nuclear negotiations with Iran and the United States more than a month after the trio triggered a mechanism reinstating the United Nations sanctions on Iran for the first time in a decade.

The paper said: The recent statement is actually a symbol of a “defensive” turn in European foreign policy. The leaders of the three European countries know that without returning to the path of engagement with Iran, they can neither manage the energy crisis nor maintain their influence in the Middle East. After two decades of negotiations, sanctions, and resistance, the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached a point where it has been able to change the power equation in the region. Europe is in a position of strategic weakness in confronting Iran, meaning it is neither able to build a global consensus against Tehran nor can it define a policy independent of the United States. However, Iran, relying on its domestic power, active regional diplomacy, and Eastern ties (close ties with China and Russia), is becoming an actor that can no longer be contained by threats or sanctions. In such circumstances, Europe's return to the language of threats is nothing more than repeating past mistakes and admitting the failure of the "smart pressure" strategy; a strategy that has now lost its credibility even within the West.

Arman-e-Melli: Active diplomacy to prevent war

In an interview with Arman-e-Melli, Qasem Mohebali, an analyst on international affairs, suggests active diplomacy needed to prevent a war. The analyst says: Currently, given the regional conditions, the ruling elite must seek every way to prevent war. Now, with all the surrounding issues and the 12-day war, Iran’s diplomatic paths with the West are still open. Continuing negotiations on the nuclear program are of great importance. Studies show that while we must prepare ourselves for the worst-case scenarios, active diplomacy should still be on the government’s agenda. Active diplomacy should be applied to prevent conflict so that we can secure national interests in a win-win game. Diplomatic silence or passivity can mean provide the opportunity to competitors and enemies. Therefore, an active approach in foreign policy is not only necessary to prevent military conflict, but can also pave the way for increasing Iran's bargaining power in the international arena.

Jam-e-Jam: A historic opportunity to overcome sanctions

Mohammad Marandi, an international affairs analyst, explained the potential of the global transition for Iran in an interview with Jam-e-Jam. He says: The activation of the snapback mechanism has been a predetermined project by the West since 2015. Given the pressure of the Zionist regime and Europe's efforts to please the Trump administration, the current stance of the Europeans is a sign of their declining position in global equations. The current situation is a historic opportunity for Tehran; an opportunity in which Iran, by strengthening the BRICS and Shanghai blocs and in the shadow of global economic wars, can neutralize the pressures and take advantage of the declining hegemony of the West. This is why the current situation is not suitable for direct or indirect negotiations with the United States. The Americans should not be given the impression that an attack on Iran will be free of cost. Iran should focus on strengthening relations with BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, as well as regional countries such as Central Asia, the Caucasus, West Asia, and the Indian subcontinent, in order to curb the sanctions.

Khorasan: Washington’s Iran invitation to Sharm el-Sheikh a planned move to complete Trump’s show

In an article, Khorasan discussed the Sharm el-Sheikh summit and Washington’s invitation to Iran to attend the summit. It wrote: The announcement of a summit with Donald Trump and more than 20 world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, just a few days after the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, once again drew attention to the Middle East. But beyond the “peace conference,” this summit looks more like a stage for the restoration of American political power than an effort to achieve justice or lasting peace. Sharm el-Sheikh has actually become a showcase for Washington’s symbolic return to the region. A return that is a kind of image engineering and representation of authority. Washington’s invitation to Iran to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit is a calculated move to complete Trump’s show, rather than a sign of a change in behavior or political respect. For the White House, Tehran’s presence at this summit—even if it appears as a critic or opponent—is to solidify the image that Trump is seeking: “America’s return to the position of the final arbiter of the Middle East.” Iran’s presence, if it is without independent initiative and its own narrative design, could inadvertently legitimize Washington’s narrative.