Veteran Iranian dubber Saeed Mozaffari passes away

TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian voice actor and iconic voice of Iran’s dubbing industry, Saeed Mozaffari, passed away at Erfan Hospital in Tehran on Tuesday, after battling respiratory issues and a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Mozaffari's extensive career in voice acting spanned over five decades, during which he lent his voice to numerous acclaimed films and series.

Mozaffari began his dubbing career around 1962, with his first minor role in the film "Miracle," starring Roger Moore.

Among his notable works are providing the Persian voice for Clint Eastwood in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "A Fistful of Dollars," as well as voicing Damien Thomas as Zayd in "The Massage." He also dubbed for series such as "Far from Home," "The Walking Dead," and "Vikings."

Additionally, Mozaffari was the primary voice for Ryan O'Neal and voiced many roles originally played by Pierce Brosnan, Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt, and Jackie Chan.

His youthful and captivating voice left an indelible mark on Iranian dubbing history.

