TEHRAN – The German Foreign Ministry and the German embassy in Tehran declined to respond to inquiries regarding a Tehran Times report revealing that Germany signed a secret contract with Israel and deployed troops to the occupied territories during the regime's war against Iran in June.

The German Foreign Ministry ignored messages from the Tehran Times altogether. When contacted for comment, a representative at the German embassy stated that she had notified senior diplomats about the inquiry, but received no response, including regarding whether they would address the matter.

German troops were involved in Israeli war efforts in the 12 days the Zionist regime targeted Iran’s military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure, according to information obtained by the Tehran Times. Berlin received financial compensation for the involvement, but asked Israel to keep the cooperation secret. It is unclear whether the parliament (Bundestag) was made aware of the deal.

"The fact that Germans helped the Zionist regime kill the Iranian people is not surprising," said Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's foreign policy committee. "Germany, Britain, and France have taken a path of hostility against Iranians. The revelation through the Tehran Times that Germany deployed troops to the occupied territories during the 12-day war is just another piece in the puzzle."

Rezaei added that Europeans are attempting to regain their lost relevance on the international stage, and therefore are willing to do anything Americans and Israelis ask, even if it's not in their own interests. "The snapback was another European move done at the behest of the United States. With the activation of the snapback, Europe lost its standing regarding Iran's nuclear issue. We will no longer discuss anything nuclear with them."

The collaboration with Israel marks the second time Berlin has joined hands with foreign aggressors against Iran. Germany also provided Iraq's Saddam Hussein with chemical weapons to use during his invasion of Iran in the 1980s. During Israel’s latest war on Gaza, which has been described as a genocide and has taken the lives of at least 70,000 Palestinians, Germany was one of the regime's most strident supporters, both militarily and diplomatically.

“The world will not forget that Germany stood by Netanyahu and Israel in their killings of thousands of innocent men, women, and children,” the lawmaker stated.