Iran condemns Israel’s violation of Gaza truce terms

TEHRAN –Iran has condemned recent Israeli strikes against Palestinians, calling for a halt to Tel Avi’s atrocities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei decried the attacks, which left at least 10 people killed and wounded, as well as the Israeli destruction of olive orchards and burning of homes in the West Bank the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque by extremist Israeli settlers, calling on the guarantors of the recent Gaza ceasefire to be answerable and force the Israeli regime to stop its crimes.

He recalled that the Tel Aviv regime has a permanent habit of reneging on its commitments and taking advantage of declared ceasefires to press ahead with its crimes against Palestinians.

The spokesman warned against any inaction by the guarantors of the truce vis-à-vis the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the people of Gaza.

Israeli have killed at least ten Palestinians in fresh attacks across the Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning, in what marks the first major violation of the ceasefire agreement. Israel also launched a drone strike on southern Khan Younis, killing at least one Palestinian.

The renewed violence underscores Israel’s disregard for the fragile truce, raising doubts about the durability of the ceasefire and deepening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. It also heightens regional tension at a time when international mediators are pressing for a lasting halt to hostilities.

Israel also announced that the Rafah crossing would remain closed through Wednesday, restricting the flow of critical humanitarian aid into Gaza in contravention of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

On Tuesday, Israeli authorities declared they would not uphold ceasefire provisions related to aid delivery, alleging without evidence that Hamas had breached the deal over the return of the bodies of deceased Israeli captives.

The Palestinian Resistance movement earlier explained that retrieving all the bodies could take additional time, given the difficulties of finding bodies in Gaza's rubble.

As part of the truce, Hamas handed over the remains of four dead Israeli captives on Monday, along with all 20 living captives previously held in Gaza. The transfer of the remaining 24 bodies is also expected, though the timing remains uncertain.

Supporting Hamas’s statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) acknowledged that recovering the bodies would take considerable time.

The ceasefire, announced last week was meant to pause fighting and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Tuesday’s assaults are the first serious breach since it took effect, fueling fears that the truce could collapse amid ongoing military operations and the absence of a clear political settlement.

Gaza remains in ruins after two years of relentless Israeli bombardment that began on October 7, 2023. Despite repeated calls for calm, sporadic air and drone attacks continue to claim lives, further complicating reconstruction efforts and the return of displaced civilians to their homes in Gaza City and Khan Younis. Experts believe that Israeli is likely to breach the recent Gaza truce as the regime has a record of violating its previous obligations and deals.

