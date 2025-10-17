Iran, Vietnam push to expand trade, joint production ties

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and Vietnamese Embassy in Iran have emphasized expanding joint production and sharing export experience, building on several cooperation agreements already signed between the two countries.

According to the TPO, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the organization’s head, met with Nguyen Luong Ngoc, Vietnam’s ambassador to Tehran, where both sides highlighted the need to facilitate business travel and promote private-sector partnerships.

Dehghan Dehnavi noted the “broad potential” for boosting trade between Iran and Vietnam, expressing interest in making Vietnam’s successful export strategies available to Iranian enterprises.

He also pointed to opportunities for collaboration between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as knowledge-based and tech-oriented firms in Iran.

“We believe there is strong potential for joint production, especially in knowledge-based products,” he said. “Iran is ready to draw on Vietnam’s experience as we work to expand bilateral trade.”

The Vietnamese ambassador welcomed the proposal and invited Dehghan Dehnavi to visit Vietnam to explore joint production and export opportunities.

He reaffirmed his country’s willingness to strengthen trade ties, adding that several bilateral memoranda of understanding (MOUs) had already been signed and that Hanoi was eager to see them move into the implementation phase.

