Yazdan Saadi’s "Tehran Times" exhibition revives Iranian mythology through contemporary art 

TEHRAN-An exhibition of paintings by Iranian artist Yazdan Saadi is currently underway at Saless Gallery.

Titled “Tehran Times,” Saadi’s latest collection offers a captivating blend of traditional Iranian paintings and modern conceptual art. Inspired by Ghahve-Khaneh paintings, Saadi has created a series of works that serve as a bridge between history and contemporary expression.

His paintings, rich with symbolism and detailed elements, are painted on copies of Tehran Times Newspaper transformed into a canvas—a technique that infuses his work with layers of meaning, history, and cultural memory.

“After years of reflection, I decided to hold a solo exhibition. This body of work is an evolution from a previous collection I created ten years ago, now presented with refined form and deeper content,” the artist explained. His works depict scenes from Persian epics, particularly Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh, reimagined in a contemporary context with elements of Ghahve-Khaneh and Saqqakhaneh paintings imagery.

Saadi emphasized the importance of media and journalism in his art practice, stating, “Media is not just a backdrop for my work but an integral part of it. I have modernized traditional Iranian painting styles to create a new style and concept in Iranian painting.” His artworks feature intricate details and a multitude of elements, transforming newspapers into historical narratives and symbols that challenge and engage viewers.

Born in 1974, Saadi holds degrees in Graphic Design and Photography. His career includes numerous awards, such as the Fajr Poster Design Awards in 2001 and 2002, and first prize in sculpture. His works, often small in size and composed of newspaper collage, draw heavily on ancient myths and characters, creating a dialogue between past and present.

“Tehran Times” exhibition was initially scheduled to run until October 14 but has now been extended for another week, allowing visitors to experience the innovative works until October 20 at the galley located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

SAB/