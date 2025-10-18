South Pars Gas Complex cuts flaring by 3.8 mcm/d

TEHRAN – The South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) has achieved a daily reduction of 3.8 million cubic meters (mcm) in gas flaring, marking a major step toward greater efficiency and environmental sustainability in Iran’s gas industry, the complex’s managing director said.

Gholam Abbas Hosseini, head of SPGC, told IRIB that since the start of the program, daily flaring volumes have dropped from 9.8 million to about 6.0 million cubic meters.

“This reduction has been achieved through initial projects focused on process optimization, maintenance, and resolving equipment defects,” he said.

According to Hosseini, the second phase of the project will focus on selling flared gas through competitive tenders, with an additional three million cubic meters per day expected to be recovered. “So far, six companies have been awarded contracts across various refineries,” he noted.

He added that early implementation faced challenges such as land allocation, environmental permits, and utility sales, but all major issues have now been resolved.

“In the initial phase, we also encountered currency-related difficulties, which have since been overcome. We now expect smooth progress moving forward,” Hosseini said.

The SPGC aims to complete the project by the end of the Iranian year 1405 (March 2027), achieving full recovery targets and advancing Iran’s broader energy efficiency and environmental protection objectives.

