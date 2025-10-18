42nd Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival to kick off with 95 films from 53 countries

TEHRAN – The 42nd Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) will kick off at Iran Mall Cineplex in the east of Tehran on Sunday with 95 films, from 53 countries, competing in various categories.

This year’s edition of the festival is organized under the direction of filmmaker Behrooz Shoaibi, with the theme of “Rationality and Intellectualism,” ILNA reported.



Competing in the International Competition section of the festival, there are fiction short films from Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Spain, Palestine, Lebanon, Iceland, Chile, Cambodia, Norway, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Mexico, Colombia, and Georgia.

There are also AI short films from Iran, China, the U.S., Italy, Argentina, Turkey, and South Korea, selected for the International Competition section.

The documentary short films selected for the International Competition section come from Moldova, Croatia, South Africa, Ecuador, Azerbaijan, Panama, Nepal, and Qatar.

Animated short films from Finland, the UK, Kazakhstan, Russia, Jordan, Portugal, Armenia, Belgium, Estonia, France, Tajikistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Bulgaria will compete in the International Competition section.

Experimental short films from Canada, Germany, Japan, Poland, Greece, Denmark, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland will also vie in the International Competition section.

The Tehran International Short Film Festival stands as one of Asia's most prestigious and widely recognized platforms for short films, celebrated for its dedication to creative excellence, innovation, and the promotion of diverse voices in cinema.

Over the course of its illustrious history, the TISFF has evolved into a vibrant hub for global storytelling, attracting thousands of submissions from filmmakers worldwide—a reflection of its unparalleled reputation as a cornerstone for emerging talent and visionary cinematic voices.

To support emerging filmmakers and promote diversity, the TISFF allows free film submissions, ensuring financial barriers never hinder talented filmmakers from sharing their unique visions.

Organized by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), a leading organization in short film production and education, the TISFF benefits from an extensive infrastructure comprising 57 branches across Iran and a thriving network of filmmakers and alumni.

The IYCS supports the production of countless short films annually and trains aspiring filmmakers each year. Many of its graduates have risen to prominence as some of the most celebrated filmmakers in international cinema, reinforcing its profound influence on the global filmmaking stage.

An OSCARS®-qualifying festival, the TISFF is renowned for embracing innovation while celebrating cinematic tradition. For its 42nd edition, TISFF proudly showcases its established categories of fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental films—genres that have long been at the heart of its commitment to cinematic excellence, with the Grand Prize winner becoming eligible for Academy Awards® consideration.

In addition, the festival spotlights its AI Competition Program, highlighting the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in redefining storytelling and artistic expression, reflecting TISFF's vision for the future of filmmaking.

New this year, the TISFF proudly presents the Emerging Horizons Award, which reflects TISFF's enduring focus on emerging talent. This category is dedicated to first or second short fiction films from filmmakers in the MENA region, offering a platform for fresh and visionary voices from this dynamic part of the world.

As ever, TISFF remains a global platform for filmmakers to present their work, fostering the evolution of short film as a compelling artistic and cultural medium. The 42nd Tehran International Short Film Festival will run until October 24.

