Tehran hosts intl. conference on social entrepreneurship, regional development, and social justice

TEHRAN - The First International Conference of Social Entrepreneurship, Regional Development, and Social Justice was held at the University of Tehran on Saturday.

More than 350 entrepreneurs active in social, economic, and scientific areas, as well as foreign ambassadors, attended the conference, Mehr reported.

Foundations of social entrepreneurship and social value creation; sustainable solutions for social challenges; new models for sustainable social business development; inclusive innovation for social justice; leadership and management in social enterprises; measuring social impact; ecosystem-building through networks and institutions; and social innovation via localization were the main topics of the conference.

Social entrepreneurship, as an innovative approach, creates both social and economic value by leveraging sustainable business models and offering solutions to complex societal challenges.

Relying on social capital—including networks, knowledge, and trust—this form of entrepreneurship empowers marginalized communities, reduces inequalities, and strengthens local economies.

Through the design of hybrid models, such as rural cooperatives or small enterprises, social entrepreneurs not only contribute to regional development but also promote social justice by including marginalized groups such as women and minorities.

However, realizing this convergence comes with challenges, including financial sustainability, mission drift, and managerial complexities.

The Conference sought to bring together researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge, propose practical solutions, and strengthen cross-sector collaboration in overcoming these challenges and promoting sustainable models.

The event was organized by the Faculty of Entrepreneurship, University of Tehran, in collaboration with the Research Center of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament).





