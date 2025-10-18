“Miss Julie” on stage in Ahvaz

TEHRAN- A production of Swedish playwright August Strindberg’s play “Miss Julie” is currently being performed at Aftab Hall in Ahvaz, located in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Mohammad Hayati directs the play, which is adapted into Persian by him.

Vahid Faqihi, Samira Faqihi and Fatemeh Aqamirzadeh are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until November 1.

“Miss Julie” begins with Jean working in the manor’s kitchen, talking with Christine about Miss Julie’s strange behavior. Miss Julie, after attending a barn dance and humiliating herself, stayed at the dance instead of her family’s midsummer celebration. She had broken her engagement after her fiancé refused her demand that he jump over a riding whip, which she compared to training a dog.

Jean comments on Julie’s character, saying she’s “too stuck-up in some ways and not proud enough in others,” traits from her mother. Despite her flaws, Jean finds her beautiful and sees her as a stepping stone to owning an inn.

Miss Julie invites Jean to dance the waltz. He hesitates, citing a promise to Christine and fear of gossip. She justifies her request by claiming social rank and convinces him to dance with her. During the dance, Julie shares a dream of climbing a pillar but being unable to descend. Jean responds with a childhood fantasy of sneaking into her garden, “the Garden of Eden,” guarded by angels. He also describes how he once tried to die “beautifully” by sleeping in oats and elderflowers.

Later, Jean admits his earlier claim of attempting suicide was a lie, driven by love. Julie, proud and independent, plans to run away and start a hotel, with her and Jean’s share of her father’s money. She insists on bringing her pet bird, claiming it’s the only creature that loves her. Jean kills the bird out of disgust.

Christine returns, refusing to join the plan and offering spiritual advice. Soon, Julie’s father arrives, and they abandon their plans. Julie, realizing she has nothing, asks Jean for help. He gives her a razor, and she walks off, likely to commit suicide.

"Miss Julie," written in 1888, is a naturalistic play set on Midsummer’s Eve on a Swedish estate. It explores themes of Darwinism, portraying characters Jean and Miss Julie as fighting for survival in an evolutionary struggle.

The play examines social class, desire, and family trauma, highlighting the conflict between old aristocracy and rising adaptability. The characters are driven by multiple motives, reflecting naturalistic portrayals of human complexity.

SAB/