Books on resistance, Palestine to be unveiled in Tehran 

TEHRAN- The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran will host the "Walzzaytun" ceremony, featuring the unveiling of 17 new books focusing on resistance and Palestine on Monday.

The event, which will showcase recent publications by Amir Kabir and Sure-Mehr, will highlight the struggles and sacrifices of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces.

The program will feature prominent cultural figures, but will be devoid of speeches or formal addresses by officials or personalities, allowing attendees to focus on the books and their content.

The 17 new titles include 11 works as part of Amir Kabir's collection "Your Suffering Flows Through," and six books published by Sure-Mehr.

The 11 books published by Amir Kabir in the "Your Suffering Flows Through" series include "Roots," "The Crimson Girl," "Atlas of the Zionist Regime," "Shabbat Morning," "Laughter in Occupation," "I Am Shireen Abu Akleh," "Shadow of Keys," "A Tank Under the Christmas Tree," "Bethlehem’s Eye," "The Sky Wept," and "Mirrors of Angels."

The six titles released by Sure-Mehr encompass "Sumud," "Eleven Lives," "A Foot in Gaza," "Gazan Dialects," "Life in the 21st Century," and " The Thorn and the Carnation."

These books will be introduced through video clips, artistic presentations, and radio plays during the event.

Books published in Iran on Palestine and resistance play a significant role in shaping public awareness and fostering solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

These publications encompass a wide range of genres, including historical accounts, poetry, political analyses, and personal narratives, all emphasizing themes of resistance, resilience, and justice.

They serve to educate readers about the struggles faced by Palestinians, highlight acts of resistance, and promote the ideals of freedom and sovereignty. Through compelling storytelling and scholarly insights, these books contribute to a broader understanding of the ongoing conflict and inspire support for the Palestinian people within Iranian society.

