World Statistics Day highlights role of reliable data in global progress

TEHRAN – Marked on October 20 every year, the World Statistics Day 2025 underlines the key role of reliable data in global progress.

Statistics have been foundational not only to the UN’s operations but also to addressing worldwide challenges such as peacekeeping, sustainable development, climate change, and public health.

The global statistical community exemplifies international cooperation, bringing together professionals from all regions to establish standards, share methodologies, and ensure the collection, analysis, and dissemination of accurate and timely data. Trusted statistics enable policymakers, businesses, and citizens to navigate complexity and make informed decisions, helping to reveal critical issues and drive meaningful change.

Reliable data underpins effective policymaking, economic planning, and societal development, especially in today’s complex world. Trust in statistical systems fosters transparency and ethical use of data, while collaboration across countries and experts promotes innovation and best practices.

Equally important is building data literacy within communities, making statistics accessible and understandable to all. This empowerment helps bridge the gap between data producers and users, promoting inclusivity and better policy outcomes. With evolving technology and new tools, the potential to collect, analyze, and visualize data continues to expand, offering fresh opportunities to advance sustainable development and social equity worldwide.

In 2010, acknowledging that the production of reliable, timely statistics and indicators of countries’ progress is indispensable for informed policy decisions and monitoring implementation of the Millennium Development Goals, the General Assembly designated October 20 as the first-ever World Statistics Day under the general theme “Celebrating the many achievements of official statistics.”

The General Assembly decided to designate October 20, 2015, as the second World Statistics Day under the general theme “Better data, better lives,” as well as to celebrate World Statistics Day every five years on 20 October.

This year, the day will be observed under the theme of ‘Driving change with quality statistics and data for everyone’, emphasizing that access to high-quality data is the right of every citizen and a cornerstone of effective governance.