Audio edition of "Wilf the Mighty Worrier and the Alien Invasion" available for Persian audience

TEHRAN- The audio version of British screenwriter and author Georgia Pritchett’s "Wilf the Mighty Worrier and the Alien Invasion" has recently become available for Persian listeners.

Narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, the audiobook has been produced by Ketab Park, which is also the publisher of the Persian print edition of the book.

Translated by Lida Hadi, the audiobook features the voices of Samira Nazari, Houra Emadi, Ainaz Khosrozadeh and Arya and Ilia Vakhshour.

"Wilf the Mighty Worrier and the Alien Invasion" is the fourth volume of the “Wilf the Mighty Worrier” story series. The three earlier books in the series have previously been released in audio format.

The series features an engaging story about a boy named Wilf who, along with his sister, accomplishes many big and exciting things.

Although in this part he is supposed to go to space, the reality is that Wilf is afraid of everything. Nevertheless, despite all his fears and together with his sister, he does many cute and amusing things, and many funny events happen along the way. Of course, the main question is how Wilf, a cowardly boy, can accomplish great things. This question makes the story both exciting and thrilling.

With a duration of approximately two hours and 47 minutes, the production of "Wilf the Mighty Worrier and the Alien Invasion" was overseen by Bahman Vakhshour, with editing by Hasti Sadeqi.

