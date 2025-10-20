Mehregan’s UNESCO registration plaque unveiled at Persepolis

TEHRAN – A number of officials and tourism guides in Fars province unveiled the plaque marking the global registration of the ancient Celebration of Mehregan at Persepolis on Sunday.

Farideh Asadi, head of the Professional Association of Tourism Guides in Fars, announced the event held at the Persepolis World Heritage Site, attended by about 200 tourism guides and government and private sector officials.

The Celebration of Mehregan was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in December 2024, jointly by Iran and Tajikistan during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee held in Paraguay.

“This historic event offers a unique opportunity for tourism guides to showcase their important role in conveying culture and preserving the country’s intangible heritage to the world,” Asadi said.

Also, Asadi described tourism guides as custodians of Iran’s identity and rich culture and highlighted their commitment to passing these traditions to future generations. She said Mehregan symbolizes the unity of Iranian ethnic groups and the preservation of ancient customs.

The festival, also known as the Festival of Mehr, celebrates the autumn equinox and harvest thanksgiving. It has roots in Zoroastrian tradition and honors Mehr, the deity of friendship, peace, and solidarity.

In Iran, Mehrgan is celebrated primarily within Zoroastrian communities, as well as in rural Muslim ceremonies. The festival involves diverse rituals, including the recitation of Zoroastrian sacred texts, the setting of a traditional tablecloth adorned with seasonal foods, and the preparation of special dishes. Music, local wrestling, and communal feasts are integral parts of the celebrations. In urban centers, the festival is less common but remains significant in specific regions such as northern Iran and among Zoroastrian communities in provinces like Yazd, Fars, and Tehran.

In Tajikistan, Mehrgan is celebrated as a post-harvest Thanksgiving festival, emphasizing shared customs such as feasting, music, and community gatherings. Farmers and gardeners are key participants, reflecting the festival’s agrarian roots. The event is also an important occasion for social cohesion, bringing together people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds to foster mutual respect and solidarity.

AM