Iran attends main FATF meeting in Paris after 6-year hiatus

TEHRAN – Iran’s representative has attended the main meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris for the first time in six years, following an official invitation from the global anti-money laundering body.

According to the Financial Intelligence Center, Hadi Khani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Secretary of the Supreme Council for Anti–Money Laundering and Countering Terrorist Financing, participated in the FATF session held at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

During the meeting, Iran’s delegation is expected to present progress on its action plan, focusing on the ratification and implementation of the Palermo Convention, which addresses transnational organized crime.

The session also aims to review Iran’s recent legislative and institutional measures, while setting the stage for future meetings between Iranian officials and FATF representatives to clarify pending issues and respond to member inquiries.

