118 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 118 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a week from October 11 to 17, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 109 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; nine earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and no earthquake with a magnitude over 4 have occurred in the country, Fars news agency reported.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi and Yazd, each with 15, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by South Khorasan, with 11 earthquakes.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale, which occurred on October 13 in South Khorasan province.

During the same period, no earthquakes were recorded in Tehran, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Alborz, Ilam, Zanjan, Kordestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Markazi provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

