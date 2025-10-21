Strategic dialogue: South Korean envoy, Tehran Times discuss deepening bilateral understanding

TEHRAN – In a significant diplomatic and cultural overture, the headquarters of Iran's leading English-language daily, the Tehran Times, hosted a high-level delegation from the South Korean Embassy, led by His Excellency Ambassador Kim Junpyo, on Sunday, October 19.

The visit, which marks a pivotal moment in media-diplomacy relations, saw Ambassador Kim and his delegation, including Cultural Attaché Mr. Kim Jongoh and Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Eunkyung Park, engage in extensive and constructive talks with senior officials of the Mehr Media Group. The meeting was attended by the Group's CEO, Dr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati, and the Editor-in-Chief of the Tehran Times, Mr. Mohammad Sarfi.

The core of the discussions revolved around forging a new chapter of mutual media cooperation, with a unified vision to amplify cultural and diplomatic understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea. The dialogue highlighted the potent role of media as a bridge between nations and civilizations.

Dr. Rahmati, extending a warm welcome to the delegation, expressed profound appreciation for the South Korean Embassy's unwavering commitment to its mission in Iran. This gratitude was anchored in three principal observations:

* The embassy's steadfast presence in Tehran during recent challenging periods, a diplomatic resolve that has been widely noted and respected within Iranian society.

* Its dynamic and engaging cultural programs, which have successfully resonated with the younger generation of Iranians, fostering a vibrant cross-cultural dialogue.

* The exceptional public diplomacy of Ambassador Kim himself, whose heartfelt renditions of classic Iranian songs have transcended formal relations, creating a profound people-to-people connection and endearing him to the Iranian public.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ambassador Kim shared insightful perspectives gleaned from his travels across various Iranian provinces, voicing a deep and genuine admiration for the nation's rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality. Both sides notably emphasized the remarkable cultural commonalities shared by Iran and South Korea and unanimously reaffirmed their dedication to leveraging these shared values to fortify bilateral ties.

The visit generated palpable excitement among the Tehran Times editorial team. The newspaper's reporters and staff were visibly energized by the presence of the Ambassador, whose popularity in Iran, bolstered by his embassy's outreach and his own artistic talents, made the occasion particularly memorable.

In a gesture symbolizing the historic stature of the Tehran Times, the Ambassador was presented with a distinguished gift: a trophy featuring the front page of the newspaper's very first edition, immortalized on a metal sheet—a testament to the publication's enduring legacy.

Mehr Media Group CEO Dr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati presents the trophy to Mr. Ambassador.

Looking forward: An exclusive insight

Building upon the positive momentum of this landmark visit, the Tehran Times is proud to announce an upcoming exclusive interview with His Excellency Ambassador Kim Junpyo. The interview, to be published in the coming days, will delve deeper into his perspectives on Iran-Korea relations, his cultural experiences, and the future path of bilateral cooperation.