South Korea, Iran celebrate 63 years of diplomatic relations through calligraphy

TEHRAN – In a vibrant celebration of cultural diplomacy, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tehran hosted the Korea-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition on October 23. The event, held at the Ambassador’s Residence, commemorated the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, transforming the venue into a crossroads of artistic tradition and modern friendship.

Jointly organized with the Cultural Coordination Center under the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (CCCACD), the exhibition unfolded under the poignant theme of “Family.” It served as a dynamic platform to deepen mutual understanding and expand cultural exchange, exploring the shared aesthetics of letters and lines where centuries-old artistry meets contemporary creative expression.

The exhibition featured a compelling dialogue between two distinct calligraphic traditions. Representing Iran, Mrs. Tandis Taghavi, a professor at Soore University, alongside two other Iranian artists, presented the exquisite beauty and profound spirit of traditional Nasta‘liq. Their work highlighted the script's characteristic elegant curves and deep philosophical resonance.

From Korea, a delegation of twelve artists from the Korean Calligraphy Association, led by President Yoo Hyun-deok and Vice President Choi Jeong-moon, showcased the refined harmony of their art. Their pieces demonstrated the masterful interplay of brushwork, balance, and empty space, conveying both disciplined technique and deep emotion. The personal attendance of President Yoo and Vice President Choi in Tehran powerfully symbolized the growing cultural cooperation between Korea and Iran. This visit was particularly significant as it marked the first time in nine years, since the last exhibition in 2016, that Korean calligraphy artists have traveled to Iran for such an event.

The opening ceremony commenced with a welcome from the program’s host, Jeongkeun Nam, the embassy’s Second Secretary. He expressed his joy at the milestone anniversary, stating, "Today, we have not gathered merely for this anniversary; certainly, this artistic cooperation is also important. We are pleased by the arrival of the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Korea."

His Excellency Kim Junpyo, the South Korean Ambassador to Iran, then took the stage. In his address, he reflected on the insightful choice of the theme “Family,” praising it as an intelligent and meaningful name that resonates with the core values of both cultures.

The following is the full text of Mr. Ambassador’s speech.

“Distinguished artists, dear fellow ambassadors, members of the cultural and media communities, and esteemed guests from both Korea and Iran,

It is my pleasure to welcome all of you here today.

Today marks the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On this meaningful occasion, I am deeply honored to host this calligraphy exhibition, which celebrates our long-standing friendship and artistic connection.

First of all, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Cultural Coordination Center under the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (CCCACD), led by Chairman Dr. Mohammad Jafari Malak, for co-hosting this special event.

We are delighted to collaborate with CCCACD and to see this partnership bear fruit in promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange

through the timeless beauty of calligraphy from both our countries.

From Iran, we are privileged to welcome three distinguished artists— Mrs. Tandis Taghavi, Mr. Esrafil Shirchi, and Mr. Mojtaba Sabzeh.

From Korea, twelve members of the Korean Calligraphy Association are presenting their works, including President Mr. Yoo Hyun-deok and

Vice President Mrs. Choi Jeong-moon, who are with us here today.

This exhibition carries special significance, as it marks the first visit by Korean calligraphy artists to Iran in nine years, since 2016.

What makes this event even more meaningful is that it is a joint presentation by Korean and Iranian calligraphers, who have come together to express friendship and shared values through their art.

Their collaboration itself stands as a beautiful symbol of harmony, showing how creativity and mutual respect can bridge cultures and bring hearts closer together.

Under the theme of “Family,” this exhibition unites the delicate harmony of lines, letters, and emotion, weaving together the artistic spirits of Korea and Iran.

The flowing grace of Iran’s Nasta’liq script and the refined elegance of Korean calligraphy may differ in form and technique, yet both embody the same sincere spirit of expressing inner truth, beauty, and emotion through written words. Through every line and stroke, we can feel each other’s spiritual world more deeply.

As these exchanges continue, I am confident that the friendship between Korea and Iran will grow even stronger and more enduring.

On this 63rd anniversary, let us look forward to the next 63 years—and beyond— with the hope of writing new chapters of friendship, creativity, and respect together.

Once again, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to CCCACD and to all participating artists for your dedication, passion, and artistry making this event possible.

I hope the inspiration and conversations shared here today serve as seeds that deepen and broaden the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

Tashakor mikonam.”

“Family” an intelligent choice for the event’s theme

Dr. Mohammad Jafari Malek, Chairman of the CCCACD, followed by thanking the exhibition’s organizers. "I congratulate the Ambassador on the 63rd anniversary," he said. "Choosing the name 'Family' for this event was an intelligent choice. This exhibition was supposed to be held earlier, but due to recent events and the 12-day war, it was delayed. It is a cause for happiness that this exhibition was held, and we hope this and similar events will continue."

63-year relationship very valuable

Korean Calligraphy Association President Yoo Hyun-deok and Vice President Choi Jeong-moon also delivered speeches in the event.

President Yoo Hyun-deok shared his perspective as an artist. "I find this 63-year relationship very valuable, and we hope it continues for more than 630 years," he remarked. "Naturally, I am a calligraphy artist, and instead of talking, I prefer writing," he added, drawing appreciative laughter from the audience.

Artists strengthen political relations

Iranian artist Mrs. Tandis Taghavi then elaborated on the central role of artists in international relations. "It is very valuable that today's exhibition is held under the title 'Family'," she stated. "I believe that it is the artists who strengthen political relations. By holding such cultural programs, friendly relations can be built not only between Iran and Korea but among all countries of the world."

Vice President Choi Jeong-moon concluded the formal speeches with a heartfelt note. "I thank the Ambassador for providing such a space for holding this event," she said, before inviting guests to engage deeply with the art: "Touch and accept these works with all your soul."

Ambassador's residence is the house of love

The ceremony concluded on an impassioned note from Iranian calligraphy artist, Esrafil Shirchi, who, encouraged by the audience, came to the stage and declared, "This is the house of love, not the Ambassador's residence. In my belief, this event is a spiritual, cultural, and artistic event."

During the calligraphy event, the President of the Korean Calligraphy Association, Yoo Hyun-deok, and Vice President Choi Jeong-moon, personally inscribed guests' names in Korean calligraphy on elegant postcards, much to the guests' delight.

Also, at the end of the ceremony, Yoo Hyun-deok and Jeong-moon performed a calligraphy performance with the slogan '63 Years of Iran-Korea Relations' in the grounds of the South Korean Ambassador's Residence."

To conclude the ceremony, participants were presented with commemorative mugs. These featured a traditional calligraphy design on one side and the motto "In Celebration of 63 Years of Korea-Iran Friendship," accompanied by the flags of both nations, on the other.

Through this collaborative exhibition, both Korea and Iran celebrated the timeless beauty of calligraphy as a living bridge of friendship. The event powerfully expressed shared values of sincerity, harmony, and humanity that transcend language and geographical borders, beautifully illustrating how cultural kinship can fortify a six-decade-long diplomatic partnership.

Photos by Niloofar Aghili