Iran Energy Efficiency Conference slated for December

TEHRAN – Tehran will host the 4th Iran Energy Efficiency Conference (IREEC) 2025 from December 8 to 9.

According to the vice-presidency for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy, the need to manage energy resources, optimize consumption, and improve energy efficiency is of particular importance, IRNA reported.

The high energy consumption in Iran and the increasing pressure on national resources have doubled the need to develop the culture of saving, utilize modern technologies, and achieve greater productivity in all economic and industrial sectors.

This year's event aims to showcase the latest achievements, share knowledge and expertise between experts, and serve as a platform to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Holding specialized panels on energy optimization policies, optimizing energy in industry, buildings, and transportation are other sections of the fourth IREEC.

On the sidelines of the conference, domestic and international companies will display their latest technological accomplishments and innovative solutions in optimizing energy and improving efficiency.

Iran to boost renewable power capacity

Attending the 29th meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Iran’s representative underlined the country’s commitment to the expansion of renewable energy sources via taking various measures.

These include growing solar and wind power production capacities and implementing strategies to improve energy efficiency across residential and industrial sectors, IRNA reported.

The 29th IRENA was held on September 11 and 12 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. Iran participated in the meeting for the first time.

The meeting gathered more than 400 officials from IRENA’s Members, comprising 169 countries and the European Union, to provide strategic guidance on the Agency’s work programme and to address pressing issues shaping today’s global energy transition.

In August, an energy official said Iran plans to expand its renewable energy capacity to 7,000 megawatts by the next Iranian calendar year (begins late March 2026), up from current levels.

Jafar Mohammadzadeh, deputy head of investment at the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), told IRIB that the government has accelerated solar and other renewable projects, targeting a sharp increase in output. He noted that the ministry’s plan to add 100 MW each week reflects earlier preparations in the sector.

“Our goal is to raise renewable energy’s share in the country’s electricity mix from the current 1.5 percent to 15 percent by the end of the 14th government’s term,” he said, adding that Iran’s vast solar potential gives the target strong backing.

Mohammadzadeh said peak electricity demand occurs during summer, when solar output is also at its highest, making renewables particularly valuable. He added that small- and large-scale solar projects are being supported through attractive contracts, including long-term guaranteed purchase agreements that allow investors to recover costs in about three years.

He also noted that in the short term, some equipment imports will be required to speed up construction of large-scale plants, with the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade providing support.

