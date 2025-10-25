BEIRUT — A consistent pattern of conflict connects Lebanon's past and present confrontations with American power, from the mountain outposts of Safed to the corridors of the Pentagon.

On the morning of October 23, 1983, a handful of young Lebanese operatives struck a blow against the world's mightiest military, sending a shockwave through the United States. Forty-two years later, the same foundational policy drives Washington—only the tools and faces have changed.

What was once waged through Marines on the ground is now orchestrated through US officers sitting inside Israeli command centers.

What began as an occupation justified under “stability” has evolved into a digital war room where every strike on Lebanon is pre-approved by Washington.

Recent Israeli reports have torn the veil off this new chapter of occupation. According to the Israeli channel Kan, U.S. officers are now stationed at the Israeli Northern Command headquarters in Safed, directly supervising the Israeli army’s operations against Lebanon.

Every missile, every drone, and every incursion is executed under American watch. Washington no longer hides behind diplomatic neutrality — it has become a partner in the aggression.

This marks a dangerous evolution: the transformation of Washington’s role from political manipulator to military co-conspirator.

The goal is not hidden — to weaken Lebanon’s Resistance, fragment its unity, and impose a new regional order through “gradual pressure” rather than full-scale war. Yet, as always, such plans underestimate the depth of Lebanese defiance.

Lebanese security sources warn that “Israel is considering a large-scale aggression to alter the balance of power,” while Arab diplomats confirm that “the coming weeks will test Lebanon’s sovereignty more than any time since 2006.”

The escalation, they note, seeks to drag official Lebanon toward political normalization under fire — a scenario reminiscent of every colonial strategy: bomb first, negotiate later.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exploits the chaos for his own survival. Facing corruption trials and a collapsing public image, he inflates external wars to escape domestic accountability.

Washington nods approvingly, supplying both political cover and logistical support — turning Lebanese blood into fuel for Israel’s internal politics.

On the ground, Israel practices a strategy of “continuous front management” — calibrated airstrikes, assassinations, and provocations that stop short of total war.

The aim is to drain Lebanon’s endurance, sow division, and maintain pressure without inviting uncontrollable escalation.

This low-intensity warfare is backed by Washington’s “incremental” playbook — suffocate the economy, isolate the Resistance, and erode morale. The November 27, 2024 border agreement, sold as a step toward “stability,” instead opened the door for daily Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty.

Now, Israel seeks to merge the Lebanese and Syrian fronts into a unified “security belt,” claiming to fight “weapons smuggling” but, in reality, preparing for deeper preemptive strikes under American legal and diplomatic cover.

The objective is clear: redraw the strategic map of the region and cement a joint U.S.–Israeli presence in the north.

Even the UN seems to be paving the way. Plans to reduce UNIFIL forces by 25% under the pretext of budget cuts would create a security vacuum — one Israel is eager to fill. The South, drained of international oversight, risks becoming once again an open field for aggression.

Echoes from the glorious October 23, 1983

Lebanon’s history has already written the answer to such arrogance; on that fateful October morning in 1983, the world dismissed a handful of Lebanese youth as “adventurers” and “reckless dreamers.”

The U.S. Marines, stationed in Beirut under the illusion of invincibility, believed their presence was untouchable. Yet those “adventurers” — men of faith, conviction, and vision — refused to live under occupation.

In one audacious act, they shattered the illusion of American omnipotence, driving the multinational forces out of Lebanon and planting the first seeds of sovereign resistance.

At a time when most of the Arab world was intoxicated by World Cup celebrations, Lebanon was burning. Warplanes bombed the Bekaa, militias roamed the streets, and puppet authorities imprisoned the very men who later rescued the nation.

From Khaldeh to the Marine Barracks, a new chapter of history was written — not with speeches, but with courage.

Martyr Imad Mughniyeh, once mocked as an “adventurer,” left behind tens of thousands who carried his spirit forward; his message was timeless: Resistance is not a choice — it is a mandate!

Four decades later, the faces have changed, but the essence of confrontation remains. Today, instead of Marines in Beirut, Washington sends envoys like Thomas Barrack and Morgan Ortagus, who strut through the capital delivering orders disguised as “economic reforms” or “stability initiatives.”

Behind their polite smiles lies the same colonial message: obey, disarm, normalize with your butcher!

These operatives, like their predecessors in 1983, mistake diplomacy for dominance. They imagine Lebanon can be bought with loans, intimidated with sanctions, or manipulated through NGOs. But Lebanon remembers that sovereignty is not granted by embassies or signed away in conference halls. It is defended by those willing to resist and sacrifice!

From Safed’s command bunkers to Beirut’s southern suburbs, the continuum of American aggression is clear. But equally clear is the continuum of Lebanese defiance. Washington may design the wars, but it is Lebanon that decides their end.

The “adventurers” of 1983 expelled the Marines; their spiritual descendants today withstand the world’s most advanced surveillance and missile systems. In both eras, the same moral equation applies: submission begets loss, resistance restores dignity.

What the U.S. and Israel still fail to understand is that Lebanon is not a chessboard — it is a conscience. Each strike, each sanction, each interference only reinforces the conviction that sovereignty must be lived, not negotiated.

As the winds of another confrontation blow from Safed, Lebanon stands at a familiar crossroads. The names have changed, but the principle endures: foreign powers will always demand obedience; only the courageous will insist on independence.

October 23 is not merely an anniversary. It is a warning — and a promise. A warning to every arrogant invader who underestimates this land, and a promise to every Lebanese who refuses to kneel.

From the barracks of Beirut to the watchtowers of Safed, the message remains unchanged: Lebanon resists — and the empire trembles!

