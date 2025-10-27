Iran, Japan seek closer trade ties focusing on health, food industries

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Head Samad Hassanzadeh met with Japan’s Ambassador to Tehran Tsukada Tamaki, to explore new avenues for trade cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing non-sanctioned sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and food industries.

Hassanzadeh said Iran and Japan share a long history of collaboration and can sustain economic engagement by concentrating on areas unaffected by international restrictions. Highlighting Japan’s extensive experience in environmental health and medical technologies, he proposed cooperation in pharmaceuticals, hospital construction, and food production, noting that ICCIMA has conducted research studies supporting deeper bilateral relations in these fields.

He pointed to joint investment and exports in the food, aquaculture, and agricultural sectors as promising areas for growth.

Hassanzadeh also mentioned Iran’s renowned handwoven carpets as a potential export avenue, stressing their authenticity and craftsmanship, unlike imitations produced in other countries.

Additionally, he noted Iranians’ strong interest in Japanese automobiles and suggested direct cooperation on supplying original car parts, which are currently imported from third countries under Japanese branding.

The ICCIMA chief underscored Iran’s need for modern agricultural technology and medical equipment, adding that Japanese products enjoy high trust among Iranian consumers.

He also proposed that Japanese companies take part in dredging the Arvand River, a major waterway shared between Iran and Iraq, as part of infrastructure cooperation.

Ambassador Tamaki welcomed these ideas, calling the meeting’s timing “a positive signal” despite regional and international challenges.

He emphasized that Japan remains interested in expanding non-sanctioned collaborations and sees potential in technology and human resource development.

The envoy noted that Iran has achieved remarkable progress in nanotechnology and artificial intelligence, and expressed Japan’s willingness to host Iranian engineers and specialists in these areas, saying there are promising opportunities for them to work and innovate in Japan.

