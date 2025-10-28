Iran plans to take part in Fitur, EMITT expos in 2026

TEHRAN--Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI), as the exclusive representative of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and one of the main organizers of international tourism and handicrafts events, will participate in the international exhibitions Fitur (Spain) and EMITT (Turkey) for 2026.

According to ISNA, the official license to hold the Iranian pavilion at these international tourism exhibitions was issued by Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to TACI.

This license was issued in order to strengthen the international position of the country's tourism and develop cross-border cooperation following specialized assessments and review of the documents and evidence provided by TACI.

Having achieved the maximum required points, TACI was included in the list of TPO reputable organizers and it succeeded in receiving the official license to hold the Iranian pavilion at the international exhibitions of Fitur and EMITT for 2026.

The Fitur exhibition, which will be held at the Madrid Exhibition Center in Spain, is one of the promotional goals of Iranian tourism, and Iran usually attends this exhibition with the aim of attracting tourists from the Latin-speaking countries.

EMITT, which is held every year in Istanbul, is also considered one of the tourism events of the Eastern Mediterranean, and Iran usually attends this market with the aim of attracting Turkish tourists.

