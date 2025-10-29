Annual inflation reaches 38.9% in October, point-to-point rate hits 48.6%

TEHRAN – Iran’s annual inflation rate reached 38.9 percent in Mehr (starting late October), marking a 1.4 percentage point rise compared with the previous month, according to data from the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for households stood at 403.8, up five percent from the previous month and 48.6 percent higher than in the same month last year.

Point-to-point inflation — the year-on-year change in consumer prices — increased by 3.3 percentage points from the previous month to reach 48.6 percent, showing that Iranian households paid nearly 50 percent more for the same basket of goods and services as they did in October 2023.

Monthly inflation stood at five percent, driven largely by food and beverages, which rose 6.4 percent, while non-food goods and services increased by 4.2 percent.

The 12-month average inflation rate reached 38.9 percent, up from 37.5 percent in September, reflecting persistent price pressures across the economy.

The inflation gap between the highest- and lowest-income households expanded to 1.9 percentage points. The lowest decile recorded an annual inflation rate of 40.1 percent, compared with 38.2 percent for the highest-income group.

EF/MA