Intl. Steel Industry Exhibition opens in Kish with 250 domestic, foreign firms

TEHRAN – The 27th Iran Steel Industry Exhibition has opened on Kish Island with the participation of 250 companies from Iran and abroad, showcasing the latest technological and industrial achievements in the sector.

According to IRNA, the three-day event hosts 235 Iranian companies and 15 foreign exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Turkey, and China. Spread across 180 booths, participants are displaying advanced hardware and software solutions used in steel production and related industries.

Covering an area of 21,000 square meters, the exhibition is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The event serves as the country’s largest specialized platform for the steel industry, bringing together key players for technical discussions, networking, and collaboration.

Alongside the exhibition, 30 specialized panels and 10 technical and scientific working groups are being held, providing opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and expertise among domestic and international participants.

