Over 540,000 births registered in 7 months

TEHRAN – A total of 540,528 births were registered in the country in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year that started in March 2025, the Civil Registration Organization has announced.

Baby boys and girls accounted for 280,647 and 259,881 births, respectively. According to the report, 421,264 births were registered in urban areas and 119,264 in rural areas, Mehr news agency reported.

During the period, 11,169 multiple births were registered in the country. Out of which, 10,806 were twins, 352 were triplets, and 11 were quadruplets.

In the past Iranian calendar year that ended on March 20, the average age of women in Iran giving birth to their first child stood at 27.5 years, according to a report by the National Organization for Civil Registration.

The average age at which men became fathers was 32.3, the report added. The average age of first-time mothers in urban areas was 28.2, and in rural areas it was 24.4. The average age of first-time fathers in urban areas was 32.8, and in rural areas it was 30, IRNA reported.

The average age of first-time fathers and mothers was highest in Tehran (34.8 and 30.6), and lowest in Sistan-Baluchestan (27.2 and 22.6).

