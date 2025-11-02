Gaza reels under renewed bombings

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime escalates Gaza strikes as blockade tightens, aid restricted, and casualties rise.

The Zionist regime launched a new wave of attacks across the Gaza Strip early Sunday, hitting several cities with airstrikes and artillery fire. Residents reported some of the heaviest bombardments in weeks, with explosions shaking homes from Rafah in the south to Beit Lahiya in the north.

In Rafah, the regime’s warplanes carried out multiple air raids while artillery units shelled nearby neighborhoods. Similar attacks were reported east of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, where the occupying regime’s forces also carried out demolitions.

A Palestinian man was killed in a drone strike in Gaza City’s Shujayya neighborhood, according to medical sources at al-Ahli Arab Hospital. The nearby Zeitoun district has faced continuous destruction since early Sunday as the regime’s forces expand demolitions across the area.

Aid still severely restricted

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate under the Israeli regime’s blockade. The United Nations said more than 16,500 Palestinians in need of specialized medical care remain trapped inside Gaza, unable to leave for treatment.

Only 149 aid trucks entered Gaza in a single day this week, far below the daily average of 600 trucks promised under the first phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan. Gaza’s media office said the actual average since the truce began is just 145 trucks per day, most carrying food staples and limited medical supplies.

Reporters on the ground say the regime has allowed heavy machinery into Gaza only for the search and recovery of Israeli captive bodies, while denying its use for clearing rubble or rescuing Palestinian victims. Roads across the Strip remain buried under debris, and many areas are still unreachable.

Under the ceasefire terms, the regime was required to allow machinery to retrieve Palestinian bodies as well, a condition it has yet to honor.

Lives lost beyond measure

More than three million years of human life have been lost in Gaza since the genocide began, according to a new study published in The Lancet. The research analyzed the deaths of more than 60,000 Palestinians between October 2023 and July 2025, estimating that each life lost equated to an average of 51 years.

Most victims were civilians, and more than one million of those life-years belonged to children under 15. The study noted that its figures are conservative, counting only direct deaths from airstrikes and shelling, not those caused by hunger, disease, or the collapse of Gaza’s health system.

Shifting lines and continued violations

Ron Dermer, the regime’s strategic affairs minister, hinted that the so-called “yellow line” the zone of occupation inside Gaza, would be expanded, signaling another violation of the ceasefire terms.

Meanwhile, with the blockade still in place, thousands of homeless Palestinians have resorted to building shelters out of mud amid severe shortages of construction materials.

Hamas rejects U.S. claims

The resistance movement, Hamas, rejected recent statements by the U.S. Central Command alleging that an aid truck was looted in Gaza. Hamas called the claim baseless and said it was designed to justify Washington’s support for the ongoing blockade.

In a statement, Hamas said Gaza’s police and security forces have lost more than a thousand members while protecting humanitarian convoys and ensuring aid reaches civilians. It added that no aid organizations or drivers had reported any such incidents, describing the U.S. video evidence as fabricated.

Hamas also accused Washington of ignoring documented crimes by the Israeli occupation forces, including the killing of 254 Palestinians since the ceasefire began, 91 percent of them civilians. The movement said U.S. surveillance drones that claim to capture “aid looting” somehow failed to record the daily shelling, home demolitions, and incursions carried out by the regime.

“The United States does not need more drones to see the crimes,” Hamas concluded. “It needs a conscience and the courage to stop excusing the occupation’s violations and ongoing aggression.”



