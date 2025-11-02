Return to Muscat

TEHRAN- In a note, Shargh covered the visit of Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, to Oman and the diplomatic consultations between the two countries. It wrote: From a strategic perspective, this visit reflects the exceptional relationship between Iran and Oman, a relationship built not on noise and rivalry, but on trust and mutual respect. Over the years, Oman has consistently played the role of a bridge between Iran and Western and Arab states.

What made this meeting significant went beyond bilateral issues. The strategic dialogues between Tehran and Muscat indicate that the two countries are institutionalizing their ties within the framework of a sustainable regional partnership. In fact, for Iran, Oman is not merely an economic partner but a strategic ally capable of keeping vital channels of engagement with the Arab world open. Majid Takht-Ravanchi’s trip to Oman can be seen as an example of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s quiet, effective, and forward-looking diplomacy. Ultimately, Muscat reaffirmed its longstanding role. Though this visit began with little media fanfare, its impact on the future of Iran’s regional relations will undoubtedly resonate louder than many of the bombastic speeches in domestic politics.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Intensified diplomatic efforts by Egypt and Oman. Is a deal coming?

Arman-e Emrooz, in an analysis, examined two significant and separate phone calls made by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Abbas Araghchi. The paper argues that these calls, occurring amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the Gaza crisis, the Red Sea attacks, and the Iran nuclear issue, are part of broader diplomatic efforts to address developments in the Iran nuclear dossier and support regional security and stability. The primary aim of these conversations was to find peaceful solutions to the Iran nuclear issue. The ultimate goal is to reach a comprehensive regional agreement that not only secures the Red Sea but also contributes to resolving the Yemen crisis, establishing a Gaza ceasefire, and reducing Iran-Israel tensions. The significance of these developments lies in the fact that, after years of proxy conflicts, the Middle East is moving toward multilateral diplomacy. If this trend continues, the region may step back from the brink: a calmer Red Sea, resumed nuclear negotiations, and de-escalated tensions.

Ettelaat: Will Trump and Netanyahu attack Iran again?

Ettelaat, in an interview with international affairs analyst Foad Izadi, examined Donald Trump’s controversial policies. According to Izadi, Trump, through unwavering support for Israel, laid the groundwork for the 12-day war (against Iran) and targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities. Therefore, Trump’s recent repeated calls for peace are nothing more than a performance aimed at deceiving global public opinion. Izadi argues that if Trump and Netanyahu conclude that a war with Iran would be low-cost and yield strategic gains, they will certainly launch another attack. The core issue for Trump—and the West more broadly—is the “power” of the Islamic Republic. That is why they have adopted a policy of pressure. Netanyahu, believing that an attack would trigger public unrest in Iran, decided to initiate the war. Thus, Iran’s adversaries are doing everything they can to create division within the country. In response, the article emphasizes the need to avoid any actions or behaviors that could undermine national unity.

Hamshahri: Iran has not backed down from principled positions

Hamshahri, in an article, addressed Iran’s recent stance toward the West. It wrote: Following the 12-day imposed war by the Zionist regime against Iran, the Israel–West axis, through extensive media campaigns, attempted to portray the Islamic Republic in a “position of weakness” in the post-war context, suggesting that negotiations with Tehran could now proceed from a position of superiority. However, the positions expressed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi once again demonstrated that Iran is not willing to retreat from its strategic principles and remains committed to its negotiation red lines. The recent statements by Iran’s top diplomat show that, contrary to media narratives, measures such as activating the snapback mechanism and tightening sanctions have not weakened Tehran’s resolve to assert its rights. Iran’s clear articulation of its positions in anticipation of “future scenarios” comes at a time when, over recent weeks and months, international analysts and media have repeatedly acknowledged that the hostile strategies of the Israel–West axis have failed to force Iran into abandoning its core principles.