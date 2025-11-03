Tehran hosting 25th intl. Industry Exhibition

TEHRAN – The 25th International Industry Exhibition has opened at Tehran’s Permanent International Fair Grounds, bringing together more than 300 Iranian and foreign companies to showcase the latest industrial technologies, equipment, and engineering solutions.

Spanning an area of about 18,000 square meters, the four-day event runs from November 3 to 6, 2025.

The exhibition features leading manufacturers and service providers in machinery and production lines, workshop equipment, industrial automation, spare parts, precision tools, advanced industries, and engineering services.

Foreign participants from Germany, China, Turkey, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Czech Republic are attending to present their technological achievements and explore business opportunities in Iran’s growing industrial market.

Organizers said the exhibition aims to promote innovation and competitiveness among Iranian manufacturers, facilitate the introduction of global technologies to domestic producers, and strengthen industrial supply chains and export capacity.

The exhibition also seeks to attract both domestic and foreign investment, enhance cooperation between industry players, and support Iran’s move toward modernization of its production infrastructure.

Visitors and participants will have the opportunity to engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings, hold trade negotiations, and sign cooperation agreements.

The event serves as one of Iran’s largest industrial gatherings, offering a comprehensive platform for networking among producers, suppliers, and investors seeking to expand their reach in regional and international markets.

