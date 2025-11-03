UNESCO recognizes Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN--The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized the two major Islamic holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha at the 43rd session of UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

According to IRIB, this decision was ratified following a proposal from the Republic of Indonesia and based on Resolution 219 of Executive Council at the General Conference.

Based on this resolution, the General Conference has asked UNESCO Director-General to publish a special message each year to commemorate these two major Islamic holidays in order to recall the cultural, social and spiritual importance of these occasions throughout the world.

The aim of this action is to strengthen cultural understanding and mutual respect, expand dialogue and cooperation between religions, promote social cohesion and inclusiveness in global communities, and advance UNESCO's mission to uphold the principles of human dignity, equality and cultural diversity.

This action is in line with UNESCO's core mission to strengthen global peace and mutual respect among nations, and will effectively contribute to creating a more inclusive and respectful world. UNESCO's recognition of the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays is a sign of the international community's respect for cultural and spiritual heritage and can be a symbolic step towards strengthening the global unity and solidarity.

Eid al-Fitr is a festival which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with prayer, reunions with family and friends, new clothes and sweet treats.

Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest celebrations of the Islamic calendar. Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

KD

