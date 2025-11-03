Iran Food Expo to showcase power of Iranian brands

TEHRAN- Rashid Azizpour, the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations, stated that the Iranian Food Industries Exhibition titled IRAN FOOD EXPO, which will be held during December 3-6, at the Iran Mall Exhibition Center in Tehran, with the efforts of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations, will be held with a different approach this year.

The exhibition will be held with the goal of expanding export presence and enhancing the competitive capability of food industry products, he added.

According to him, the exhibition's main focus is on showcasing the strength of domestic brands, activating export capacities, and improving standards in the food industry's value chain. This approach can pave new paths for international interactions and facilitate the entry of Iranian brands into regional and global markets.

He emphasized that holding such events is not possible without the support of specialized organizations and the effective participation of the private sector.

“Today, it is necessary to combine the perspective on domestic production with an international approach; while supporting Iranian producers, the avenues of interaction with the world must also be maintained and strengthened”, Azizpour further commented, adding that this exhibition is the starting point for moving towards enhancing export capacities and achieving developmental goals in the food industry.

the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations added that this event provides an opportunity for Iranian brands to become familiar with international standards and the needs of target markets, adding, ”Many foreign companies are prepared for technical cooperation and technology transfer, and efforts will be made to introduce the country's competitive advantages in a way that practical cooperation is formed to pave the way for the sales and long-term presence of Iranian companies in target markets.”

Azizpour, referring to the presence of food industry representatives and entrepreneurs from various countries, stated that foreign participants are invited not only as visitors but also as potential partners in production, technology, packaging, and the distribution chain. Their presence can lay the ground for face-to-face negotiations and joint planning for trade development and enhancing Iran's share in regional markets.

He continued, "As the global economy moves towards integrating production chains and focusing on food security, specialized exhibitions play a vital role in showcasing capabilities, building professional networks, and discovering trade opportunities (exports and imports). For this reason, this year, the Federation of Iranian Food Associations, through meticulous planning and collaboration with the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and joint chambers of commerce, has created a platform to introduce the country's real capacities internationally and pursue cooperation opportunities in a targeted manner."

Azizpour emphasized, "The goal of this event is not merely product display, but rather establishing a sustainable network of cooperation between domestic producers and foreign partners to increase the share of Iranian companies in international value chains. Iran aims to become a regional hub for connection and cooperation in the food industry; a place where technology, capital, and markets converge, charting the path for the sustainable development of this industry."

In conclusion, the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations stressed the role of specialized exhibitions in better showcasing product quality, technical expertise, and foreign trade – including the export capabilities of Iranian companies and opportunities for import cooperation, and stated, "This can create a positive and reliable image of the food industry internationally and lay the groundwork for attracting effective and long-term trade interactions."

