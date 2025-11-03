Ronald David Laing’s “Knots” available in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “Knots” written by Ronald David Laing has been released in bookstores across Iran.

Yousef Najafi Jablou is the translator of the book that has been brought out by Tagh Publication, Mehr reported.

Originally published in 1970, “Knots” consists of a series of dialogue-scenarios that can be read as poems or brief plays, each complete in itself. Each chapter describes a different kind of “knots” of the bonds of love, dependency, uncertainty, and jealousy.

The dialogues could be those between lovers, between parents and children, between analysts and patients, or all of these merged together. Each brilliantly demonstrates Laing's insights into the intricacies of human relationships.

Ronald David Laing (1927–1989), usually cited as R. D. Laing, was a Scottish psychiatrist who wrote extensively on mental illness, in particular, psychosis and schizophrenia.

Laing's views on the causes and treatment of psychopathological phenomena were influenced by his study of existential philosophy and ran counter to the chemical and electroshock methods that had become psychiatric orthodoxy.

Laing took the expressed feelings of the individual patient or client as valid descriptions of personal experience rather than simply as symptoms of mental illness. Though associated in the public mind with the anti-psychiatry movement, he rejected the label. Laing regarded schizophrenia as the normal psychological adjustment to a dysfunctional social context.

