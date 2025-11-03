Terror as doctrine: How Zionist ideology weaponized violence to invent its past

AMMAN – This ongoing spectacle of Zionist terror and criminality — now in policies of extermination in Gaza and extending across the length and breadth of Palestine — is driven by a deliberate ideology, strategy, and malevolent set of objectives.

Their proclivity for terror and crime has been elevated to a kind of philosophy, most clearly embodied by Jabotinsky’s foremost disciple and devoted heir, Menachem Begin.

Begin insisted on the centrality of violence to historical formation: “The force of progress in world history is not peace but the sword.”

He framed struggle as constitutive of existence: “I fight, therefore I am.” He even issued an incitement to killing: “Be my brother, or I will kill you.”

In his book The Revolt, he declared: “From blood and fire and tears and ashes will emerge a new type of man, a model utterly unknown to the world for the past eighteen hundred years — the fighting Jew. First and foremost, we must take the offensive; we attack the killers.”

To whom is Menachem Begin alluding when he speaks of “killers?” It is plain that he is referring to the Palestinian Arabs defending their homeland and their very existence.

David Ben-Gurion, the first prime minister of the Zionist entity, likewise expressed his conviction that “force and violence are a civilizational rebirth” for the people of Israel — the modern continuation of ancient “Judea.” He proclaimed: “Judea fell by blood and fire, and by blood and fire it will rise again.”

He compared Jewish settlers in Palestine to the Spanish conquerors who, by arms and fire, destroyed millions of the indigenous peoples of Central and South America, and to American colonists who waged war against “wild nature” and against the “savage Red Indians.”

This is only a sliver of the vast corpus of Zionist thought, culture, and literature taught in their educational institutions — especially in religious Jewish schools — texts and curricula that, in effect, call for “the extermination of the Amalekite Arabs” — here referring to the Palestinians.