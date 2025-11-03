Israeli fire kills three north of Rafah despite ceasefire

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire north of Rafah, Nasser Medical Complex staff told Al Jazeera, in what many observers consider a breach of the fragile ceasefire.

The Israeli military said it struck after alleging people crossed the so-called “yellow line,” but it was unclear whether that attack caused the deaths.

Separately, al-Ahli Arab Hospital reported a child among three wounded by gunfire in eastern Gaza City.

Since the October 10 truce, repeated Israeli strikes have killed over 100 Gazans, according to health officials. The incidents have intensified a humanitarian crisis of acute malnutrition and growing neurological illness.