Iran is not what Western media depicts, Indian ambassador says

TEHRAN - In an exclusive interview with the Times of Tehran on Saturday, the Indian ambassador to Iran urged greater efforts to correct what he called a “distorted image” of Iran shaped by Western media.

Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth emphasized that Iran is a safe, hospitable, and culturally rich nation with centuries-old ties to India.

Encouraging more travel, cultural exchange, and media engagement, the envoy underlined that closer people-to-people contact can help Indians rediscover Iran’s warmth and its shared civilizational heritage with India.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Q: Tell us about the number of Indians and people of Indian origin currently living in Iran.

The number of long-term Indian residents in Iran is modest. Around 150 members of the Sikh community have lived here for several generations, mainly as traders and businessmen. Another group of about 120 Indian women married Iranian men who studied in India and settled here. Altogether, around 300 Indians live here permanently.

In addition, there are roughly 10,000 Indians residing temporarily. Of these, around 6,000 are Shia students studying theology in Qom and Mashhad at Al-Mustafa University. About 2,000–2,500 others are medical students enrolled in universities in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Arak, and even Urmia.

Another 1,500–2,000 Indians work in Iran--many along the Makran coast, in oil refineries, steel industries, and ship maintenance. Altogether, the Indian community numbers about 10,000–11,000, making it one of the largest foreign communities in Iran after Afghans and Iraqis.

Q: How many Indian nationals visit Iran as travelers, and what’s your opinion for expanding mutual tourism?”

Most Indian visitors come to Iran for religious purposes--pilgrimages to Qom and Mashhad during Muharram and Arbaeen. Around 20,000 Indian pilgrims visit Iran each year. Non-religious tourists, however, number only about a thousand. There is tremendous potential to increase that figure.

From the Iranian side, our embassy issues about 10,000 visas annually. However, many of these are for business travelers, as business visas cost more. Most Iranian visitors go to Delhi, Agra, Rajasthan, Goa, and Hyderabad, but we hope to expand interest beyond these destinations. Recently, we held a joint tourism promotion event with the Tehran Chamber of Commerce to connect Indian and Iranian travel agencies.

Q: How do ordinary people of your country perceive Iran, considering the negative portrayal by Western media?

Unfortunately, the image of Iran in the minds of many Indians has been shaped by Western media, which often depict the country as unsafe or unstable. This is far from the truth. Indians who visit Iran always express how warmly they were welcomed and how safe they felt.

Iranian hospitality is legendary--it’s among the best in the world. But not enough people in India know this. More positive publicity about Iran’s safety, culture, and natural beauty would correct this misconception.

Indian ambassador to Tehran Rudra Gaurav Shresth speaks with the Tehran Times during an exclusive interview at his residence in northern Tehran on November 1, 2025.

Q: What steps can Iran take to change this negative perception and attract more Indian travelers?

Iran could adopt some of the strategies used by other countries that successfully attract Indian tourists. For example, last year 2.8 million Indians traveled to Thailand, and about 36,000 to Armenia--both countries that run active tourism campaigns in India, with advertisements on television and in cinemas.

Iran, on the other hand, does not yet have such promotional activities. I would recommend inviting Indian travel influencers, particularly women, to visit Iran. If they share their experiences--showing how safe, friendly, and fascinating Iran is--it would go a long way in correcting misconceptions and attracting more visitors.

Q: Looking ahead, what message would you like to send to potential Iranian visitors to your country--not just as tourists, but as people seeking shared cultural heritage and friendship?

I think what has happened in the last 75–80 years is quite interesting. Until 1947, India and Iran shared a common border--we were direct neighbors. People of both countries were very familiar with each other’s cultures and histories. But after India’s partition, that common border disappeared, and gradually, awareness of our deep, shared cultural history also faded.

Unfortunately, the image of Iran in the minds of many Indians has been shaped by Western media, which often depict the country as unsafe or unstable. This is far from the truth. Indians who visit Iran always express how warmly they were welcomed and how safe they felt. Visitors from Iran who come to India today have so much to discover--not just about India, but about Iran itself. There are nearly half a million Persian manuscripts preserved in India, far more than in Iran.

The first Persian newspaper was published in Kolkata; the first Persian dictionary and even the first collection of Persian poetry were produced in India. Before the British period, Persian was the official language of India. At that time, the number of Persian speakers in India was about seven times greater than the total number in Iran today.

India’s most famous monument, the Taj Mahal, is another beautiful symbol of our shared history. Its architect was Iranian, and the queen in whose memory it was built was also an Iranian princess. Yet many visitors are unaware of this connection.

Normally, Iranian tourists visit Delhi, Agra, Rajasthan, Goa, and sometimes Hyderabad. But India is vast--there are many unexplored regions, from the snow-capped mountains of the north to the lush southern state of Kerala. In fact, during our Diwali celebrations this year, we are promoting Tamil Nadu, a culturally rich southern state that remains relatively unknown to Iranians.

I also encourage Iranian visitors to explore these lesser-known parts of India. And equally, I hope more Indians will discover Iran. Tourism exchanges will help our young people rediscover the centuries-old mutual respect and affection that bind our nations together.

Q: How do you see the potential of celebrating major Iranian festivals like Nowruz or Yalda Night in the Indian Embassy to foster mutual understanding?

Nowruz is already celebrated widely in India--especially in Kashmir, where cultural ties with Iran are very strong. The Zoroastrian community in Mumbai and nearby regions also celebrates Nowruz, though on a different date because they follow the Jamshidi calendar.

Other festivals like Charshanbe Suri and Yalda Night are not yet well known in India. I personally feel it would be more effective if the Iranian Embassy in Delhi and its consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad organize such celebrations. Just as we are introducing Indian festivals like Diwali and Holi to Iranians here, Iran could showcase its beautiful traditions in India. This would attract great interest and deepen cultural understanding.

In fact, Diwali--the Indian Festival of Lights--bears a symbolic resemblance to Charshanbe Suri and Yalda, both celebrating the triumph of light over darkness.

Ambassador’s closing note:

There is a Persian saying: “Dosti deraz, rah kutah”-- when friendship is deep, the road between us is short. That is true for India and Iran. Our histories, languages, and cultures are deeply intertwined. Through greater tourism, education, and cultural exchange, we can ensure that this ancient friendship continues to flourish in the modern era.

AM