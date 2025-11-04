Global animators invited to showcase work at Tehran Intl. Animation Festival

TEHRAN- The 14th Tehran International Animation Festival, organized by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), has officially announced its call for entries.

The festival, which will be held in the Iranian capital from May 24 to 28, 2026, aims to serve as a comprehensive platform for artists and filmmakers worldwide to showcase their creative talents, exchange ideas, and foster innovation in the field of animation.

The festival’s registration period opened on Monday, and will remain open until January 10, 2026. Iranian and international filmmakers are invited to submit their works through the festival’s official website. The selection process for the festival’s diverse categories is scheduled for the mid-January.

The competition section of the festival features a variety of categories, with specific criteria for participation. Notably, filmmakers can submit up to three episodes from series or collections, as well as advertising works, including educational, industrial, and promotional films.

The selection of entries for the competition will be overseen by a dedicated jury panel, carefully chosen by the festival’s organizing committee. Moreover, those involved in the production of submitted works are ineligible to serve as judges, ensuring impartiality. A festival representative will participate in jury deliberations without voting rights to maintain transparency.

This edition of the festival introduces several new thematic sections aimed at highlighting both contemporary and socially relevant issues. Among these is the “Cypress and Olive” (Gaza) segment, which explores the history of global imperialist crimes and promotes the culture of resistance and human dignity. This section seeks to raise awareness about the Palestinian land and the resilience of its people.

Additionally, the festival has expanded its scope to include “Motion Graphics” and “Artificial Intelligence” categories, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital animation and technological innovation.

The international competition will feature works produced after January 2022, and the jury will award prestigious trophies, including gold, silver, and bronze statues, to the top three films in each category.

The festival also recognizes excellence in various special awards, such as the best film and director in religious themes, works emphasizing the values of the Islamic Revolution, and pieces centered on the “Cypress and Olive” theme. Other categories include best child and adolescent animation, best screenplay, best student animation, as well as awards for animation design, technical achievement, and artistic excellence. Special awards will also be presented by the festival secretary and jury members for outstanding contributions.

While the competition is the core of the festival, non-competitive sections are equally significant. The “Special Screenings” segment aims to foster dialogue and cultural exchange among artists from different countries. This section will showcase selected works from various global festivals, thematic retrospectives, and explorations of specific artistic schools or styles. The “Perspectives” segment, on the other hand, emphasizes educational and informational content, presenting works that highlight emerging talent, the role of animation in advertising, or offer insights into renowned filmmakers’ careers.

The festival’s governing body emphasizes that all submissions must be registered via the festival’s official website, with a tracking code clearly displayed on each entry. Only works with this code will be accepted for consideration.

The 14th Tehran International Animation Festival aspires to create a dynamic, inclusive environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and cultural dialogue. Its overarching objectives are to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas, discover emerging talents, and promote new techniques and perspectives in animation. By fostering a space for artistic experimentation and excellence, the festival continues to strengthen Iran’s position as a hub of creative animation in the region and beyond.

As the festival approaches, filmmakers and artists worldwide are encouraged to participate and contribute to this vibrant celebration of animated art and storytelling. The event promises an inspiring lineup of screenings, awards, and cultural exchanges, reaffirming Tehran’s role as a pivotal center for international cinematic and artistic dialogue.

