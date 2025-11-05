Iran’s road network handles 9.5m tons of transit cargo in 7 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s road transport network carried more than 9.49 million tons of transit cargo in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March to October 2025), according to the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

Mohammad Hedayati, director-general of the organization’s Transit and International Transport Office, said that over 7.59 million tons of exported goods were moved in nearly 320,000 truck trips, while around 1.46 million tons of imported goods passed through the country’s borders in more than 66,000 trips.

Hedayati said the latest figures reflect Iran’s growing capacity in international freight movement and its potential to enhance economic ties with neighboring countries.

He noted that Iran currently has 2,712 active companies in international freight transport and 67 companies in passenger services. A fleet of 51,000 public vehicles—with an average age of 12 years—operates on international routes, supported by 63,000 professional drivers.

Iran also operates 26 border terminals across 12 provinces, serving as key gateways for regional trade and passenger movement.

Hedayati emphasized that the strong performance of the sector owes much to the country’s transport infrastructure and the sustained efforts of the private sector.

The official has previously announced that transit of commodities through the roads of Iran is anticipated to reach 17.5 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

EF/MA