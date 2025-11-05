Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2: Complete Guide

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 is one of the four terminals at Mehrabad Airport serving passengers who have booked a flight ticket either to or from Tehran. This comprehensive guide provides detailed information about Terminal 2 at Mehrabad Airport including flight status, departures and arrivals flights, airlines , terminal contact numbers and address, the metro station. We have also reviewed the facilities, parking options, and restaurants available at this terminal.

- Address: Tehran, Mehrabad Airport, End of Meraj Street

- Flight information number: 199

- Flight type: Departures and Arrivals

- Active airlines: Iran Air, ATA Airline, Meraj Airline, Iran Air tour Airline, Qeshm Air, Asa Jet, Karun Airline

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Flight Status

To check the flight schedule for Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport visit fids.airport.ir . You will find a complete list of arrivals and departures for various cities across Iran for today and tomorrow. Detailed flight information, including day of flight, operating airline, flight number, origin or destination, flight status, counter number, date and time, and aircraft model is displayed on the website.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Departure

To get information about departing flights from Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 go to fids.airport.ir website. Select Domestic Departures, then filter the list using specific flight information such as flight number or destination. For example if you have booked a Tehran Mashhad flight ticket must type Mashhad in the search box to see all Tehran Mashhad flights scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Arrivals

I If you have booked a flight to Tehran you can view your arrival information by visiting the website fids.airport.ir and selecting Domestic Arrivals. Then enter your flight number in the search box to display the flight details. Additionally if you want to check all arriving flights to Tehran from a specific origin for example if you have purchased a Mashhad Tehran flight ticket must type Mashhad in the search box to view the full list of flights on this route.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Airlines

The following airlines operate domestic arrivals and departures from Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport:

- Iran Air

- ATA Airline

- Meraj Airline

- Iran Air tour Airline

- Qeshm Air

- Asa Jet

- Karun Airline

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Contact Number

In the image below you can find the contact information for various departments in Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Address

The address of Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 is: Tehran, Mehrabad Airport, End of Meraj Street.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Metro Station

The Terminal 2 Metro Station is located opposite the terminal on Meraj Street. This station is part of Line 4 of the Tehran Metro. If you plan to reach Terminal 2 by metro, get off at Bimeh Station on Line 4, then transfer to the branch of Line 4 that goes toward Mehrabad Airport. After one stop, get off at Mehrabad Airport Terminals 1 & 2 Station. Metro operating hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Facilities

The facilities available at Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport include:

1. Coffee shop

2. Restaurant

3. Transit Hall

4. Public Hall

5. Prayer Room

6. Dopal Box

7. Restrooms

8. Barbershop

9. Trolleys

10. Wheelchairs

11. Various shops, including eyewear, mobile and accessories, souvenir kiosks, toys, accessories, flower shops, perfume & jewelry galleries, stationery, and Iran Insurance

12. Food court

13. ATMs of Melli Bank, Saman Bank, Mellat Bank, and Eghtesad Novin Bank

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Parking

For parking your car at Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport, you can use Parking Lot No. 1 and Parking Lot No. 2, both located opposite the terminal. Parking Lot No. 1 has 6 floors with a capacity of 2,700 cars, while Parking Lot No. 2 is also multi-story and covered, offering 3 floors with a capacity of 560 cars.

When using the Terminal 2 parking lot, please note the following:

- Parking for more than 15 hours will be charged as a full 24-hour period.

- The motorcycle parking fee is approximately 30% of the car parking rate shown in the table above.

- Since the parking rates at Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 are subject to change and updated annually, please contact the parking lot at the phone number provided below to inquire about the latest rates.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Parking Phone Number

Phone number for the multi-story parking of Terminals 1 and 2 at Mehrabad Airport: 44631378

Restaurants in Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2

Restaurants located in Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 include:

Rastaak Restaurant

Rastaak Restaurant operates in both public and VIP sections offering a diverse menu that includes Persian stews and dishes, soups, salads, kebabs, Iranian and international breakfasts, as well as appetizers, burgers, and pizzas.

Beef Line Restaurant

Located inside Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport Beef Line is one of the most popular spots among travelers who enjoy burgers, steaks, pizzas, and fries. The menu also includes a variety of salads, drinks, and fries, all freshly prepared.

Part Italian Restaurant

Another option at Terminal 2 is Part Italian Restaurant which serves a diverse selection of Italian dishes including salads, pizzas, fried foods, and sandwiches.

BBQ Chicken Restaurant

BBQ Chicken is famous for its sandwiches, fried chicken, and grilled dishes, located in the food court of Terminal 2 at Mehrabad Airport.

In the image below we have provided information about the restaurants in Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport including the restaurant name, phone number, and Instagram ID.

Mehrabad Airport Terminal 2 Café

The coffee shop in Terminal 2 of Mehrabad Airport is Persian Café, which is part of Rostak Café Restaurant and is located on the terminal’s second floor. This café serves passengers with a diverse menu of hot and cold coffee-based beverages, various teas, herbal infusions and shakes.