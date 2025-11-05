17th Kerman’s Handicrafts Exhibition inaugurated

TEHRAN--The 17th Kerman’s Handicrafts Exhibition was opened at the permanent location of Kerman International Exhibitions, southeast of Iran, on the evening of Tuesday, in the presence of the inspector of Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Handicrafts Department, the governor-general, the provincial handicrafts chief, and with the participation of artists from various provinces.

Parvaneh Heydari, the deputy provincial handicrafts chief, stated that many handicrafts artisans and activists from all over the country have gathered here to showcase their capabilities, ISNA reported.

She added: “Handicrafts are cultural and value-generating activities, and we have all the raw materials and producers in the country, and we can associate and help the economy with the handicrafts in the current situation.”

Heydari asked Kerman provincial officials to be with the handicraft artisans, and continued: “We are with the artisans in the Handicrafts Department to take steps for market making and selling the products.”

She emphasized that handicrafts need the support and empathy of all state institutions and the private sector in order to grow.

Also, Head of Kerman Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department, Morteza Nikrou, said that for the first time, handicraft artists from all over the country have participated in this exhibition.

Referring to the display of handicrafts in more than 280 exhibition booths, he added that 80 booths belong to Kerman province. “Artists from 16 world handicraft cities of our country are also present at the exhibition.”

Nikrou stated: “We will also hold a handicraft exhibition on the eve of Nowruz (March 2026). It was held in Rafsanjan last year, and the exhibition was well received.”

The 17th Kerman Handicraft Exhibition will run until November 7.

Visiting hours are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Being home to seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, eye-catching gardens, and ancient monuments, Kerman city can be considered a perfect museum illustrating various periods in Iranian history.

Located in the southeast of Iran, Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Lut Desert.

Kerman, with an area exceeding 180,000 square kilometers, is one of Iran's vastest provinces. It enjoys a variety of climates, including warm, semi-dry, extremely dry, moderate, and cold.

KD

