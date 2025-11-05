Shanghai CIIE: A dynamic platform showcasing Iran-China partnership

BEIJING – As the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) unfolds in Shanghai, its significance extends beyond being a premier international trade event. It represents a crucial bridge for deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China.

This year, Iran's participation—underscored by the active involvement of businesses supported by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund—tells a compelling story of a nation confidently showcasing its diverse economic capabilities, from time-honored traditions to cutting-edge innovation.

A showcase of heritage and modernity

Following the notable success of previous editions, the Iranian pavilion is poised to again captivate visitors with its iconic saffron and exquisite handwoven carpets. These products are not merely commodities; they are cultural ambassadors that have forged a strong connection with Chinese consumers. Recent reports on CIIE official platforms highlighted the "Iranian Saffron Day" event at a previous expo, which significantly boosted brand recognition and led to substantial on-site transactions and follow-up orders for Iranian exporters.

This year's narrative, however, expands dramatically. Building on this foundation of traditional excellence, the pavilion will prominently feature a new wave of Iranian companies. This time, numerous Iranian knowledge-based companies, backed by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, are bringing their innovative solutions to Shanghai. These firms represent sectors such as advanced materials, nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and digital health. Their presence decisively counters any simplistic narrative that frames Iran's economy solely around raw materials and agriculture. It is a strategic demonstration of the country's determined progress in science, technology, and value-added manufacturing.

A strategic conduit for economic diversification

The CIIE’s core mission—opening the vast Chinese market to global products and services—aligns perfectly with Iran's national goals of economic resilience and diversification. For Iranian tech startups, the expo is an unparalleled open platform for market testing, finding Chinese partners, and attracting investment. The concrete business matchmaking services provided by the CIIE organization have been instrumental in facilitating these connections, turning potential into signed contracts.

This synergy powerfully complements the broader framework of Iran-China relations. As a vivid example of South-South cooperation, the convergence of Iran's "Look to the East" policy with China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) finds tangible expression on the CIIE floor. When Iranian nanotechnology is explored by a Chinese manufacturer, or a new Iranian pharmaceutical product attracts investment, the bilateral ties are further consolidated and rendered more sustainable. It evolves from a traditional trade partnership into a collaborative, knowledge-driven engagement for the future—rooted in equality, mutual benefit and shared development.

Forging a shared future through concrete cooperation

The expanding Iranian presence at the CIIE, documented and celebrated on the event's official channels, reflects the dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the Tehran-Beijing partnership. In a complex global environment, this sustained cooperation—built on mutual respect, equal footing and shared interests—stands as a positive force for regional stability and common prosperity.

The CIIE is more than an event; it is a milestone. It is where the ancient Silk Road spirit is revitalized through modern commerce and innovation. As Iranian saffron, carpets, and nanotechnology find their way into the Chinese market and beyond, the CIIE solidifies its role as a key engine for a partnership that honors a rich shared history while confidently building a shared future. The world will see in Shanghai an Iran on the move, smoothly integrating its proud heritage with its aspirations for technological advancement—and a China that remains committed to fostering win-win cooperation and sharing development opportunities with partners around the globe.

Zheng Weiyu is a planner and line producer at CGTN, with an MSc from the University of Warwick. Her work focuses on topics such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and global trade.