Iran, Kuwait sign comprehensive document at joint economic committee meeting

TEHRAN – The 13th session of the Iran-Kuwait Joint Economic Committee concluded with the signing of a five-point memorandum of cooperation between Mohammad Ali Dehqan-Dehnavi, Iran’s deputy industry minister, and Marwa Baddah Al-Juaidan, acting assistant undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, the agreement outlines five key areas of collaboration: trade and economic cooperation, industrial partnership, food security coordination, logistics development in air, land and sea transport, and joint work on standards and customs procedures.

The document was finalized during the committee’s three-day session held from November 4 to 6 at the National Library of Kuwait.

The meeting brought together representatives from related Iranian and Kuwaiti institutions, aiming to enhance bilateral trade relations and facilitate cooperation in logistics, investment, and industrial development.

During the two countries’ 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Kuwait, Iran and Kuwait agreed to step up efforts to remove trade obstacles and strengthen bilateral exchanges

The meeting was co-chaired by Mohammad Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi and Marwa Al-Juaidan, with the participation of representatives from customs, port, and commercial institutions of both countries.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, addressing challenges faced by Iranian businesses operating in Kuwait, and outlining steps to facilitate smoother commercial exchanges.

The head of the Iran–Kuwait Joint Chamber of Commerce said the resumption of the committee’s work after more than a decade marks a turning point in rebuilding economic relations and could pave the way for a comprehensive roadmap to deepen future cooperation.

He noted that key topics under review include residence and visa regulations, foreign work permits, investment facilitation, and cooperation in fisheries, tourism, and agriculture in Kuwait.

The visit of the Iranian delegation, led by Dehghan-Dehnavi, includes representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), and other technical experts.

