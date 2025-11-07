Iraq seeks to benefit from IRCS's expertise, services

TEHRAN – The Iraqi deputy minister of interior has announced the country’s willingness to benefit from the services and products, as well as the experiences of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

An Iraqi delegation, led by Salah AL-Obaidi, is paying a three-day visit to the IRCS to become more familiar with the capacities and capabilities of the society, the IRCS website reported.

“We also look forward to boosting ties in the pharmaceutical, therapeutic, and rehabilitation sectors due to the high capabilities of Iranian experts, the close relationship between the two countries, and their proximity,” the IRCS website quoted Al-Obaidi as saying on Thursday in a meeting with Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS.

The official lauded the IRCS services during the Arbaeen pilgrimage and its humanitarian efforts in war-hit countries like Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

He went on to say that Iraq is following up on signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for sending Iraqi patients to Iran for treatment, but the signing of the MOU has been delayed due to the outbreak of the 12-day Israeli war against Iran.

For his part, Kolivand reaffirmed readiness to promote bilateral ties with Iraq and expounded on the IRCS capabilities, highlighting that the society has medical centers in 15 countries, including Dubai, Iraq (Najaf), as well as many Asian, African, and South American countries.

Helal (the IRCS) textile companies produce relief tents, mats, clothing, and essential items. The pharmaceutical companies manufacture different kinds of medicines, medical equipment, and prostheses (artificial limbs), he noted.

With ICRC assistance, IRCS is ready to share expertise

In May, Kolivand announced readiness to share its scientific and educational experiences as well as operational expertise with other red crescent societies with the contribution of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The IRCS is willing to share its expertise in different fields, such as diagnosing individuals with mobility problems through screening, providing rehabilitation services, and training individuals living in areas affected by landmines on how to identify and avoid mine hazards, Kolivand noted.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Nicolas Von Arx, Director of Operations for NAME (North African and Middle East), and the representative of the ICRC in Iran, Vincent Cassard.

Also, Kolivand called on the ICRC to hold a congress to commemorate the efforts of the international rescuers who have lost their lives to save others, and proposed hosting the congress. By supporting measures and humanitarian activities of red crescent societies, the ICRC will boost motivation among them, he noted.

Referring to unilateral sanctions, the official said, “We expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to play its role in facilitating the import of medicine and medical equipment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

The official went on to ask the ICRC to equip Red Crescent helicopters with night vision cameras to enhance their ability in rescue operations.

