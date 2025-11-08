International Week of Science and Peace: significant role of science in society 

The International Week of Science and Peace, November 9-15, was first observed in 1986 as part of the observance of the International Year of Peace.

Based on the success of the 1986 observance, the organizers continued their efforts in successive years. In recognition of the value of the annual observance, the General Assembly adopted resolution 43/61 in December 1988, which proclaims the “International Week of Science and Peace”, to take place each year during the week in which 11 November falls.

The General Assembly urged Member States and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to encourage relevant institutions, associations and individuals to sponsor events and activities related to the study and dissemination of information on the links between progress in science and technology and maintenance of peace and security; urged Member States to promote international co-operation among scientists and required the Secretary-General to report to the General Assembly as its forty-fifth session on the activities and initiatives of Member States and interested organizations in connection with the week.

The annual observance of the International Week of Science and Peace is making an important contribution to the promotion of peace.

The Week encourages greater academic exchanges on a subject of universal importance while also generating greater awareness of the relationship between science and peace among the general public.

World Science Day for Peace and Development

Celebrated every 10 November, World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated worldwide on 10 November 2002 under UNESCO auspices. The celebration involved many partners, such as governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organizations, UNESCO National Commissions, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, the media, science teachers, and schools.

By linking science more closely with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

The Day offers the opportunity to mobilize all actors around the topic of science for peace and development – from government officials to the media to school pupils. UNESCO strongly encourages all to join in celebrating World Science Day for Peace and Development by organizing your own event or activity on the day.

Trust, Transformation, and Tomorrow: The Science We Need for 2050

In August 2023, the United Nations General Assembly declared 2024–2033 the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, underscoring the essential role of science in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges.

This initiative recognizes that achieving the ambitions of the 2030 Agenda and beyond will require not only advances in knowledge and innovation but also stronger partnerships between science, policy, and society.

Against this backdrop, the 2025 World Science Day will provide a vital platform to consider what kind of science—and what kind of relationship between science and society—will be essential to meet future challenges, with UNESCO at the forefront of this effort.

