Iran proposes AI-based global tourism innovation network at UN Tourism assembly

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri on Sunday proposed the establishment of a global tourism innovation network based on artificial intelligence during the 26th General Assembly of the UN Tourism in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Salehi-Amiri said the proposed network would serve as a platform for member states to exchange data, experience, and knowledge in pursuit of sustainable tourism development.

In his address, the Iranian minister expressed appreciation to the Saudi government for hosting the event and praised the constructive role of regional countries in strengthening tourism cooperation.

He also thanked outgoing UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili for his eight years of service and congratulated Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais on her election as the organization’s new head, describing the election as a significant development for the region. He added that Iran supports her leadership and stands ready for constructive collaboration toward global tourism advancement.

Highlighting Iran’s historical and cultural role in promoting human values, Salehi-Amiri referred to the Cyrus Cylinder, which was introduced at the Samarkand summit as an enduring symbol of humanity and mutual respect, as a guiding principle for drafting a global code of ethics for tourism.

The minister emphasized the human-centered role of technology in tourism and said Iran has made notable progress in adopting artificial intelligence for the [tourism] sector. “We regard AI as a partner of human wisdom and creativity, not a replacement,” he said, citing the presence of dozens of knowledge-based firms and hundreds of startups active in smart reservations, travel design, tourist behavior analysis, and content creation.

Salehi-Amiri said Iran’s proposal aims to ensure that artificial intelligence serves humanity rather than governs it.

“We believe the spirit of tourism is human,” the minister added.

Based on data released by Iran’s tourism ministry, the Islamic Republic generated about $7.4 billion from foreign tourism in the past Persian calendar year (ended in March 2025), with more than 7 million international visitors arriving in the country. Based on figures provided by Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA), 7.399 million foreign visitors entered the country last year. According to Salehi-Amiri, tourists’ spending during the period brought in $7.4 billion in revenue.

The majority of foreign tourists visiting Iran come from neighboring countries with Iraq being its biggest source for tourism.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 29 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM