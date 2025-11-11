Hezbollah leader: Israeli aggression against Lebanon cannot continue

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned Tuesday that Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon threaten the country’s sovereignty and risk pushing the region toward broader conflict.

Speaking in Beirut, he said Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon “cannot continue,” adding that “everything has a limit.”

He described Israel’s intensified operations in the south as “aggression” and vowed the Resistance would defend itself against an existential threat.

Qassem said the Lebanese army’s deployment south of the Litani River is an “acceptable price” for national security. He framed the move as a strategic victory, arguing that the army’s presence alongside Hezbollah demonstrates unity in protecting sovereignty.

“We are winners with the Lebanese army’s presence south of the Litani because they are our sons,” Qassem declared. He added that the arrangement strengthens the state’s role in securing borders and safeguarding citizens.

He stressed that the ceasefire agreement applies only to southern Lebanon. Qassem rejected calls to disarm Hezbollah or extend enforcement north of the Litani River, framing such demands as attempts to weaken Lebanon’s defense.

Turning to foreign involvement, Qassem accused the United States and Israel of interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs. He said both of them aim to dictate the country’s political, economic, and military trajectory in order to undermine the role of the Resistance.

"America and Israel are interfering in Lebanon’s future, dictating its army, economy, politics, and strategic position," Qassem said, reaffirming Hezbollah’s opposition to foreign efforts to shape Lebanon’s political and military landscape.