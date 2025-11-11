Ammar al-Hakim congratulates Iraq on successful parliamentary elections

Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National State Forces Alliance, congratulated the Iraqi people on Tuesday after the country’s parliamentary elections concluded smoothly, praising the democratic and secure atmosphere of the vote.

In his message, al-Hakim praised the democratic, calm, and orderly atmosphere in which the election was held, describing it as a “national epic” that reflected the unity and determination of the Iraqi nation.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who participated in this national event,” al-Hakim said. He also expressed appreciation to the Iraqi government for facilitating the electoral process, the Independent High Electoral Commission for its persistent efforts, and the security forces for ensuring a safe environment for voters.

At the conclusion of his statement, al-Hakim thanked the media and all individuals who contributed to covering this democratic milestone, underscoring the importance of their role in strengthening transparency and public trust.

The parliamentary elections mark a significant step in Iraq’s democratic journey, with political leaders emphasizing the importance of unity and stability in the country’s future.