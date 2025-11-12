Self-sufficiency in home appliance industry increases 10% in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by the deputy of public industries at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the self-sufficiency of the home appliance industry has increased from 50 percent to 60 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Ebrahim Sheikh, pointing out that the home appliance industry has made good progress in the past year, said: "Currency restrictions have caused industries to use maximum domestic capacity and achieve self-sufficiency."

The deputy of public industries at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade added: "Production prices in the domestic market are lower than global prices due to the low cost of energy, human labor wages, and other factors."

He noted that some home appliance components are imported, stating: "It is natural that for certain components like circuit boards and parts that require high complexity or factories with production scales of tens of millions, importing is more cost-effective than domestic production."

Sheikh stated: "The home appliance industry in the country is moving towards self-sufficiency and deepening domestic manufacturing, and it is expected that this trend will accelerate with the use of new technologies."

The official stated: "Currently, the fields of steel, plastic, and rubber components, as well as coils for home appliances, have all been localized. Only display panels and certain strategic components require imports, which other home appliance manufacturing countries also import these strategic items."

The deputy of public industries at the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade, stating that the home appliance industry must focus on quality, said: "This industry needs to enhance quality by using new technologies, artificial intelligence, and energy consumption management to move beyond mere assembly and compete with foreign products."

Sheikh emphasized: "The home appliance industry needs to move towards exports and must be able to compete internationally through branding."

