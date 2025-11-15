U.S. blueprint envisions divided Gaza

TEHRAN – The future of Gaza is being shaped by external powers rather than the people who live there.

A new report by The Guardian reveals a stark reality behind Washington’s post-genocide planning: the U.S. is preparing for a long-term fragmentation and occupation of Gaza rather than its reunification or liberation.

Far from offering a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination, the emerging plan cements the authority of the Zionist regime and leaves displaced Palestinians confined to zones where neither justice nor reconstruction is envisioned.

According to The Guardian, U.S. planners have outlined a division of the territory into a “green zone”, to be secured by international troops integrated with the Zionist occupation forces, and a “red zone,” where almost all Palestinians have been pushed and where rebuilding is explicitly excluded.

A U.S. official told the paper that restoring Gaza as a unified whole is merely “aspirational,” effectively acknowledging that Washington foresees indefinite partition.

This model exposes how the truce “plan” unveiled by Donald Trump on October 10 was never intended to deliver peace, accountability, or sovereignty for Palestinians. Instead, it entrenched the existing occupation by proposing an international military umbrella to stabilize zones controlled by the Zionist regime, while offering Palestinians only a symbolic police force with no real authority.

The U.S. concept relies on an “international stabilization force” of up to 20,000 soldiers, drawn largely from European states, to operate solely inside the “green zone.” Foreign troops would coordinate with the Zionist occupation forces and man control points along the internal boundary.

One European source told The Guardian the proposal was “delusional,” noting the political impossibility of deploying troops into a territory where they would be viewed as reinforcing an ongoing occupation.

Crucially, this arrangement leaves the vast majority of Palestinians trapped in a geographically limited “red zone”, an area devastated by bombardment, stripped of basic services, and excluded from reconstruction plans.

Humanitarian groups warn that such a division would condemn Gaza to a future of permanent displacement, collective punishment, and a limbo of “not war but not peace,” where the Zionist occupation continues without resolution.

The U.S. framework assigns Palestinians only a marginal security role; an under-resourced police force of a few thousand recruits, representing a fraction of the combined foreign and occupation deployment.

This token structure underscores that the plan is not about governance but control, maintaining order in a territory deliberately denied political rights and meaningful reconstruction.

Two years of the Zionist regime’s genocidal campaign has already demonstrated the futility of militarized solutions. The idea that extending the regime’s occupation through a foreign force will produce stability ignores both history and the will of Palestinians themselves.

No arrangement built on exclusion, displacement, and external control can succeed.

Palestinians have repeatedly stated that they are open to a genuine regional Arab and Islamic peacekeeping mission, one grounded in neutrality and accountability, but such an approach is impossible under the current U.S.–Zionist alignment, which prioritizes managing Gaza over restoring Palestinian rights.

The only viable future Is one in which Palestinians determine Gaza’s fate, not a foreign architecture designed to preserve occupation under a new label.

