Trump's luxury Diriyah deal sharpens pay-for-play charge as MBS' visit looms

The Trump Organization is in talks to attach its brand to Diriyah, the Saudi $63 billion government-led redevelopment — a development that arrives just days before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s planned visit to Washington.

According to a New York Times report on Saturday, Executives tied to Diriyah and to Dar Global have described active negotiations and public promotion of Trump-branded projects across the Persian Gulf, signaling a steady stream of licensing revenue that flows to the president’s family while U.S. officials weigh defense and technology cooperation with Riyadh.

Financial disclosures and reporting show those licensing arrangements are lucrative and opaque: Dar Global paid the Trump Organization tens of millions in recent years, a pattern critics call a textbook conflict of interest now playing out on the world stage.

The optics are stark. During Trump’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, he toured Diriyah and viewed architectural models that developers later displayed at official events — a literal staging of private branding inside diplomatic theater.

That staging matters because MBS is arriving to pursue narrow security goals — including talks on defense cooperation and sensitive technology — at the same moment developers are floating brand deals that would enrich the president’s family.

Lawmakers and ethics experts warn that this repeated overlap of private profit and public policy corrodes trust and could skew American decisions toward partners who also serve as commercial patrons.

Beyond Persian Gulf towers and licensing fees, the administration has overseen decisions that critics say map neatly onto family and ally windfalls — from relaxed tech export rules to crypto-friendly pardons.

The drip of episodes is now a torrent. The Army’s recent purchase of 3,500 drone motors from Unusual Machines — a firm in which Donald Trump Jr. holds a roughly $4 million stake and served as an adviser — and the prospect of a far larger follow-on order have revived ethical alarm about procurement routed near family investments.

Shares and attention surged after Mar-a-Lago demonstrations and public endorsements tied to Trump Jr., creating powerful optics of private interest riding public dollars.

At the same time, Treasury-led stabilization dealings for Argentina and a $2 billion Emirati investment tied to the Trump family’s crypto ventures have prompted accusations that policy is being marshaled to serve well-connected financiers.

The pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, following reported financial links to Trump family projects, and ethics waivers for administration advisers who brokered chip and crypto talks, further blur the lines between governance and commerce.